Bottom Line: American Golf Industry Coalition tees up for tax matters

Golf

The ​American Golf Industry Coalition hired Prism Group to lobby on domestic tax matters impacting golf courses. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations grilled two members of leadership of the PGA Tour, a coalition contributing partner, last Tuesday on the organizer’s pending agreement to form a new for-profit golf entity with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, including the future of the Tour’s tax-exempt status. Jay Perron, Prism Group partner and former vice president at the health insurance industry association America’s Health Insurance Plans, will work on the account.

Investment

​Honduras Prospera Inc. hired King & Spalding LLP to lobby on U.S. direct investments in Honduras. Former Rep. Kendrick Meek (D-Fla.) will advocate for protecting U.S. investments in the country, which established diplomatic ties with China in March, opening the door for billions of dollars of new investment from Beijing.

Space

The ​United Launch Alliance LLC, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, hired Hobart Hallaway & Quayle Ventures, LLC to lobby on appropriations and issues related to space launches. Former Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder (Kansas) and member of the House Appropriations Committee will work on the account.

Airlines

​Emirates Airlines hired H4 Advisors LLC to lobby on policies impacting the airline industry. Naveen Rao, former counsel to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Aviation Subcommittee, will work on the account.

Food

DoorDash hired S-3 Group to lobby on policy issues impacting consumers, labor, the gig economy, food, restaurants and small businesses. The lobbying team is made up of five lobbyists with previous experience on Capitol Hill, including Matt Bravo, who worked as director of floor operations for current House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and floor assistant to former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.).

Fitness

Planet Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness and ​Self Esteem Brands hired Holland & Knight LLP to lobby on the importance of physical fitness and support for small gyms and fitness centers. Kathryn Lehman, a partner at Holland & Knight and the former chief of staff to the House Republican Conference, will work on the account.

Bottom Line is a weekly column documenting lobbying contracts filed with Congress.