Lobbying

Lobbying World: Coinbase adds Biden alum

by Taylor Giorno - 07/19/23 6:00 AM ET
A K St. banner is seen in downtown Washington, D.C., on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Julia Krieger joined Coinbase as the cryptocurrency exchange platform’s U.S. policy communications lead. Krieger comes to Coinbase from the U.S. Treasury Department, where she was a senior spokesperson working on domestic and international digital asset security, among other issues. She also worked for the Biden campaign and the White House.

The American Council of Life Insurers hired Carrie Haughawout as vice president of life insurance and regulatory policy. Before joining the life insurance industry association, Haughawout served as deputy director of the Ohio Department of Insurance and director for health care and small business at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. She also worked as a legislative policy advisor and administrative aide for the Ohio House of Representatives.

Elizabeth Carpenter will join PhRMA as the pharmaceutical industry association’s head of policy. Among other professional highlights, she was previously president of Avalere Health and a legislative aide to former Sen. Lincoln Chafee.

Ballard Partners brought on former Jacksonville, Fla., Mayor Lenny Curry as a partner in its Washington, Tallahassee and Jacksonville offices. Curry served as mayor of the Florida city from 2015 to 2023, and before that, he was elected chairman and vice-chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.

Adam Hensel-Briscoe joined Squire Patton Boggs as a principal in its government investigations and white-collar practice. He also worked as counsel at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer and Feld after a stint as associate director of the Office of Global Targeting’s Narcotics and Narcotics in the Treasury Department’s Africa and Western Hemisphere division.

James Huddleston joined Alaska Airlines as a public policy manager. He most recently worked as a senior congressional liaison at the Federal Aviation Administration, and before that, he was former Rep. Peter DeFazio’s (D-Ore.) legislative director.

Lobbying World documents the top lobbying hires in the nation’s capital every week.

