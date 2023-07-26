Lobbying World: AHIP adds health care expert to lead health equity initiatives

Dr. LaShawn McIver joined AHIP as chief health equity officer. Dr. McIver was previously the director of the Office of Minority Health at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Before that, she was the senior vice president of government affairs at the American Diabetes Association, where her advocacy work focused on health disparities among people with diabetes and securing more funding for diabetes research and programs.

“Every day, we see stark reminders of the impact of inequities — in health care and beyond,” said Dr. McIver, who will lead the national association of health care providers’ health equity initiatives.

Bradford Kelley joined Littler Mendelson as a shareholder in the law firm’s D.C. office. Kelley was previously chief counsel at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), where he advised Commissioner Keith Songerline on the use of AI in the workplace. He also worked as a senior policy advisor with the Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor.

Charlotte Savercool joined Aurora Innovation’s government relations team, where she will focus on federal policy related to autonomous vehicles. She worked as vice president for government affairs at the National Venture Capital Association and as a professional staff member with the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Humana tapped Kevin Smith to join the health insurance company’s corporate communications and public affairs team. Smith was previously chief of staff to former Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and communications director for former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio).

The National Association of Waterfront Employers hired Colleen Kennedy as director of marketing and communications. Kennedy was previously the manager of policy communications at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. She also served as communications director for Reps. Steve Palazzo (R-Miss.) and Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.).

Lobbying World documents the top lobbying hires in the nation’s capital every week.