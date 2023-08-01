trending:

Lobbying

Bottom Line: AARP adds former top aide to FCC chief

by Taylor Giorno - 08/01/23 6:00 AM ET
Internet

AARP hired K. Black Strategies to lobby on the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission benefit program that provides monthly discounts for internet services and a one-time discount on a laptop, desktop or tablet for eligible households. Kate Black, former chief policy advisor to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, will work on the account.

Semiconductors

The lab-grown diamond producer ​Diamond Foundry hired Capitol Tax Partners to lobby on tax issues related to the semiconductor industry. The company is developing diamond wafers that can be used for various technologies, including electric cars and broadband. Sarah Shive, one of the partners who will work on the account, served as senior counsel to former Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) — both members of the Senate Finance Committee.

Artificial Intelligence

The Center for Humane Technology hired Holland & Knight to lobby on artificial intelligence. The nonprofit tackles the impact of accelerating technology on mental health, personal data use and misinformation, among other issues. One of the lobbyists on the account is Todd Wooten, who previously worked for four senators on the Senate Agriculture, Finance and Energy committees and served as Stabenow’s legislative director.

Money

Coalition For Consumer Choice, an association supporting the policy interests of the money market fund industry, hired Lavender Consultants to lobby on Securities and Exchange Commission regulations and economic issues, among other topics. Larry Lavender, former chief of staff of the House Financial Services Committee, will work on the account.

Air travel

The claims management company ​AirHelp hired Rasky Partners to lobby on air passenger rights. Kevin Gluba, who served as a special advisor for the International Trade Administration at the Department of Commerce, will work on the account.

