These Are The U.S. States Working To Attract Remote Workers

For all its stress, the pandemic gave some people a chance to reflect on what their ideal work-life balance would be. Maybe it would be great to work remotely from a state that offers more green space and chances to get outdoors, or to become part of a new community.

As offices have started to reach a new normal, some companies have begun putting a squeeze on workers wanting to work remotely, most notably big tech companies like Amazon and Meta. But it’s not the case with all workplaces. In some states there are even schemes––with substantial grants––set up to encourage remote workers to move to new locations.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Tulsa Remote programme has already welcomed 2,500 people to the city since 2018. It provides a $10,000 grant, broken down into helping with relocation expenses, a monthly stipend and the rest given when your first year is finished. It also gives newcomers access to a space at the coworking community 36 Degrees North, and helps with information on housing.

Vox found that what kept the remote workers living in Tulsa was its community, with the software platform Slack being a key part of helping newcomers settle in. Over three-quarters of the members who joined since 2019 have stayed in the city.

That sort of flexibility would fit alongside a job like Senior Program Manager, Disaster Health Services at the American Red Cross, a role which is currently hiring. This is a fully remote role which would involve leading and managing the Red Cross’s Disaster Health Services programme, including providing support and guidance to volunteers and staff, and serving as a disaster health subject matter expert within the charity.

Financial incentives

Tulsa is a great spot for those who like the buzz of city life. But if you prefer a more outdoor lifestyle, there’s West Virginia. Its Ascend programme offers $12,000 to the selected remote workers: $10,000 is paid over the first year, and the remainder is given to help with the second year.

This is the type of location that will appeal to those dreaming of an outdoor life, with paddleboarding and hiking at the weekend. Ascend will even help with a year of free activities and access to free outdoor gear rentals.

Trips to Chicago will be on the list for people who move to Michigan under its remote working programme, which offers plenty to those seeking a new lakeside lifestyle.

To incentivize the change, Move to Michigan is offering workers up to $15,000 toward a new home, and a choice of over $5,000 in additional perks across that first year. After-work trips to food trucks, distilleries, wineries and even cideries await newcomers to this location.

One remote job that would suit a newcomer to Michigan is Deputy Project Manager of Communications at Tribal Tech LLC, which is a Native American, woman-centered business. In this role, the Deputy Project Manager will work to address the most pressing health and wellness needs in Native American communities, overseeing the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) Behavioral Health and Wellness Program (BHWP) website, webinars, and events.

If life in a university town appeals, over at Greater Lafayette, Indiana, Purdue University is building a remote working community right on campus.

Under the Work From Purdue scheme, the selected candidates who move to the area will get a $5,000 stipend, three months at a coworking space, discounts on new housing development and access to networking events and professional development programming.

This is the sort of location that people who don’t like the extremes of other states will enjoy: it has mild weather all-year around, except for its coldest month in February, and offers hiking and biking trails and golf courses for after-work relaxation.

Roles that we might typically think of as desk-bound are beginning to be available to remote workers. For example, at Prudential, they’re hiring for a Senior Actuarial Associate – and are open to the person working in a remote or virtual location outside of Newark. This role would involve joining an agile team, and is aimed at a driven, intellectually curious leader.

Remote schemes make sense

These new schemes aimed at remote workers make sense for the worker and city or state. They can tempt people to try a new way of life in a place that would benefit from the injection of new community members.

For workers, it’s also a way of finding out what parts of the country might be even more enjoyable than they anticipated, while providing a chance to discover their ideal work-life balance.

Things have settled down slightly on the remote working front since 2020. But WFH Research, which undertakes a monthly online survey to examine how many Americans are still working remotely, reported in its latest survey that the pandemic permanently increased the number of Americans working from home.

A total of 12% of full time employees are fully remote, 59% are full time on site and 29% are in a hybrid arrangement, it found.

In addition, another WFH survey of job ads from January 2019-January 2023 showed that the percentage of them offering remote or hybrid roles has risen dramatically since 2019. It might not be for everyone, but remote working isn’t going away––and with schemes like these, remote work can become quite the adventure.

