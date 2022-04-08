Media Photos of the Week: Ramadan, Men’s Final Four NCAA and Ketanji Brown Jackson by TheHill.com - 04/08/22 5:50 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Mukhtar Khan A Kashmiri man reads verses from the Quran inside the shrine of Sufi saint Shiekh Abdul Qadir Jeelani on the first day of Ramadan, the month marked by fasting, in Srinagar, India, on April 3. Associated Press/Mukhtar Khan South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson shoots during the second half of a college basketball game in the final round of the Women’s Final Four NCAA tournament on April 3 in Minneapolis. Associated Press/Mukhtar Khan Ira Gavriluk holds her cat as she walks next to the bodies of her husband, brother and another man, who were killed outside her home in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 4. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Associated Press/Felipe Dana Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) speaks with Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) as he arrives late for a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting to move the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson out of committee on April 4. Padilla had issues with his flight Sunday night in California and had to leave early Monday morning to make the vote in Washington, D.C., which was delayed for him. Greg Nash Ukrainians who fled to Mexico amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine wait in front of the San Ysidro Port of Entry of the U.S.-Mexico border on April 4 in Tijuana, Mexico. The refugees are given a number so they do not have to wait in line as the United States said they will accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ariana Drehsler/UPI Photo Kansas’s Remy Martin, center, celebrates with teammates after their win against North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA college basketball tournament on April 4 in New Orleans. Associated Press/Brynn Anderson Former President Obama shakes hands with President Biden as they join Vice President Harris in delivering remarks on the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families during a ceremony at the White House on April 5. Pat Benic/UPI Photo Officer Peterson with Humane Rescue Alliance Animal Care and Control traps a fox on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on April 5. Several people reported being approached and bitten by the fox which was euthanized later in the week. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Sudanese protesters take part in a rally against military rule on the anniversary of previous popular uprisings, in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 6. Associated Press/Marwan Ali A poster, depicting President Biden pointing to a graph indicating rising gas prices, sits behind Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) as he delivers his opening remarks during a hearing of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations titled “Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America’s Pain at the Pump,” on April 6. Anna Rose Layden Attorney General Merrick Garland addresses reporters during a press conference on April 6 at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., to announce enforcement actions over criminal activity by Russians involving cryptocurrency and bots. Later in the day, Garland tested positive for COVID-19. Greg Nash A Tembe Indigenous family carries posters written in Portuguese that read “Indigenous Resistance,” left, and “Resist to Exist,” right, during the March for the Demarcation of Indigenous Lands in Brasilia, Brazil, on April 6. The march aims to pressure lawmakers into strengthening protections for Indigenous reserves and limit illegal activity by miners and ranchers encroaching on their territory. Associated Press/Eraldo Peres Tiger Woods tees off on the third hole on the first day of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 7. Bob Strong/UPI Photo A DHL cargo jet that spun off lays broken on the runway of the Juan Santamaria International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica, on April 7. According to the fire department, both the pilot and the co-pilot are in good health. Associated Press/Carlos Gonzalez President Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch as the U.S. Senate votes to confirm her to the Supreme Court at the White House on April 7. Joshua Roberts/UPI Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) gives two thumbs up as he excitedly exits the Senate floor following the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on April 7. Anna Rose Layden Members of the Congressional Black Caucus make a statement following the Senate vote confirming Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on April 7. Greg Nash A couple wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus takes pictures under cherry blossoms in full bloom at a park in Seoul, South Korea, on April 8. Associated Press/Ahn Young-joon Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson addresses her family, friends, supporters and members of Congress during an event on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate her recent confirmation to the Supreme Court on April 8. Tags Alex Padilla Basketball Biden brazil protest Chris Coons Joe Biden Ketanji Brown Jackson Ketanji Brown Jackson Merrick Garland Morgan Griffith photos of the week 2022 President Joe Biden Ramadan Schumer sudan protests Ukraine invasion 