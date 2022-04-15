Media Photos of the Week: Extinction Rebellion, NYC subway shooting and lemurs by TheHill.com - 04/15/22 5:48 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Kirsty Wigglesworth Red robed climate demonstrators perform outside the Natural History Museum as Extinction Rebellion continues a week of action and outreach in London on April 11. Associated Press/Kirsty Wigglesworth Supporters of deposed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party participate in a Karachi rally on April 10 to condemn his ouster. With the parliamentary no-confidence vote against Khan early Sunday, he called on supporters to take to the streets in protest and the political opposition preparing to install his replacement. Associated Press/Fareed Khan French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen casts her ballot April 10 in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont. Le Pen is now headed to a runoff with President Emmanuel Macron. Associated Press/Michel Spingler Supporters of far-right French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour react as preliminary results of the first round of the election are announced in Paris on April 10. Associated Press/Michel Euler Members of the Gresini Racing team celebrate Enea Bastianini of Italy as he wins the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on April 10. Associated Press/Eric Gay A young couple pose during a video and photography session at the Galata Bridge in Istanbul on April 11. Associated Press/Francisco Seco A newborn ring-tailed lemur sits on the back of its mother at the Attica Zoological Park in Spata, east of Athens, Greece, on April 11. Two ring-tailed lemurs, one Grant’s zebra, four European wildcats, eleven wild boars and three Bennett’s wallaby were born the last few weeks in the zoo. Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis President Biden holds parts of a “ghost gun” during an event on gun violence in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 11. So-called ghost guns are sold online and assembled by purchasers and so don’t have serial numbers. Chris Kleponis/UPI Photo French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with supporters and medical staff as he visits Alister, a training center for functional rehabilitation, in Mulhouse in eastern France on April 12. Macron, with strong pro-European views, and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, an anti-immigration nationalist, are facing each other in the presidential runoff on April 24. Associated Press/Jean-Francois Badias Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 12. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform. Associated Press/John Minchillo Actress Amber Heard looks on inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 12. A jury in Virginia that day heard opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against Heard, his ex-wife. Brendan Smialowski/Pool An attendee records a video as President Biden speaks at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, on April 12. Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, left, shakes hands with San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco on April 12. Associated Press/Jed Jacobsohn Tourists riding Segways are seen at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on April 13. Greg Nash Actor Johnny Depp leaves the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia during a break his his trial against actress and ex-wife Amber Heard on April 13. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo On April 14, a cemetery worker takes a rest from working on the graves of civilians killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, during the war with Russia. Associated Press/Rodrigo Abd Cucuruchos carry a statue of Jesus Christ on a religious float during a Holy Thursday procession in Antigua, Guatemala, on April 14. Associated Press/Moises Castillo Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray and burn leavened products before Passover, in Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, on April 15. Debbie Hill/UPI Photo Photos curated by Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe. 