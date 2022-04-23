Bill Maher: Republicans have decided ‘democracy is what’s wrong with America’

HBO host Bill Maher blasted the Republican Party Friday, arguing the GOP does not view democracy as “inextricably linked” with America in the wake of the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

On his show “Real Time With Bill Maher” Friday night, the talk show host cited a series of Republican candidates and politicians who have made statements about restricting voting in America.

“Many Republicans have decided that democracy is what’s wrong with America,” Maher said.

The host argued the gap between the Democratic and Republican parties has grown larger and there was “more of a difference between the parties than there ever has been in American history.”

“Democrats, for all their flaws still see democracy as the essence of America — they see America and democracy as inextricably linked. They see one without the other as unthinkable,” Maher explained. “Republicans? Thinkable.”

Among the examples of Republicans he said were against democracy, Maher cited was a 2020 tweet from Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who wrote: “Democracy isn’t the objective; liberty, peace, and prospe[r]ity are. We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that.”

After the 2020 election, Lee reportedly sent text messages to former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows that supported overturning the election.

Lee on Thursday said he was trying to understand the administration’s messaging.

Maher also took aim at supporters of former President Trump that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, stating that there was no election fraud, but that the former president lost the contest.

“I’m no constitutional scholar, but in the case of an election loss, it doesn’t say break shit and install your guy anyway,” Maher said.

“A lot of people drive themselves crazy asking Republicans for evidence that Biden somehow stole the election,” he added later. “But that’s a fool’s errand. In the circular logic of today’s right, the evidence that the election was stolen is that they lost.”