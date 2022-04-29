Media Photos of the week: France’s president, McCarthy and Carnival celebrations by TheHill.com - 04/29/22 3:48 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Maya Vidon-White/UPI Photo Supporters cheer on Emmanuel Macron after he was reelected as France’s president on the Champ de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on April 24. A performer from the Grande Rio samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 24. Associated Press/Bruna Prado Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has his shot blocked by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game on April 24 in Atlanta. Associated Press/John Bazemore Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos and alternate captain Victor Hedman present a jersey and silver hockey stick to President Biden at the White House on April 25, while celebrating their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championship wins. Anna Rose Layden A Soviet-era monument to friendship between the Ukrainian and Russian nations was demolished in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 26 amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Associated Press/Efrem Lukatsky A ragpicker looks for reusable items while a fire rages at the Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi, India, on April 27. The landfill that covers an area bigger than 50 football fields, with a pile taller than a 17-story building, caught fire Tuesday evening, turning into a smoldering heap that blazed well into the night. India’s capital, which like the rest of South Asia is in the midst of a record-shattering heat wave, was left enveloped in thick acrid smoke. Associated Press/Manish Swarup Liverpool fans let off flares ahead of the first Champions League semifinal soccer match between Liverpool and Villarreal at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, on April 27. Associated Press/Jon Super Orange-clad people celebrate King’s Day in Amsterdam on April 27. After two years of celebrations muted by coronavirus lockdowns, the Netherlands marked the 55th birthday of King Willem-Alexander of the House of Orange with street parties, music festivals and a national poll showing trust in the monarch ebbing away. Associated Press/Peter Dejong House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) waves at reporters as he leaves a closed-door House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club on April 27. Greg Nash President Biden, former President Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sit together during the funeral of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on April 27. Yuri Gripas/UPI Photo A statue of Benjamin Franklin is seen behind a screen near the Senate Chamber on April 27 as restoration work begins around the Chamber. Greg Nash President Biden greets state Teachers of the Year after the National Teacher of the Year event at the White House on April 27. Yuri Gripas/UPI Photo Palestinian devotees pray during Laylat al-Qadr during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at Sayed al-Hashim Mosque in Gaza City on April 28. Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, right, pats Peanut, the dog of her Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as she arrives at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, on April 28. Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) reacts to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) comment about returning to the House side during a press conference on April 28 to discuss bicameral legislation to lower gas prices. Greg Nash Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) addresses reporters during a press conference on April 28 regarding her ban from Twitter and the 21st Century Free Speech Act. Ann Rose Layden Secretary of State Antony Blinken answers questions during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on April 28 to discuss President Biden’s fiscal 2023 budget request for the department. Greg Nash University students and police clash after an April 28 demonstration commemorating last year’s national strike against a government-proposed tax reform turned violent in Bogota, Colombia. Associated Press/Fernando Vergara Photos curated by Greg Nash, Anna Rose Layden and Madeline Monroe. Tags Antony Blinken Barack Obama Biden Bill Clinton Brazil Charles Schumer Clinton Colombia Emmanuel Macron Finland Greece Hillary Clinton Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kyriakos Mitsotakis Madeleine Albright Marjorie Taylor Greene Michelle Obama Nancy Pelosi NBA playoffs Palestine photos of the week 2022 Ramadan Russia Sanna Marin Twitter Ukraine 