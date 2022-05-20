trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Photos of the Week: Buffalo shooting, AAPI Heritage Month and a pangolin

by The Hill staff - 05/20/22 2:59 PM ET
A Buffalo police officer talks to children at the scene of Saturday's shooting as Tops is seen in the background
Associated Press/Joshua Bessex
A Buffalo police officer talks to children at the scene of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket on May 15 in Buffalo, N.Y. A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at the supermarket, killing and wounding people in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.” Associated Press/Joshua Bessex
As seen from above, the remains of a Russian helicopter lie in a bomb-cratered, otherwise green field
As seen from above, the remains of a Russian helicopter lie in a bomb-cratered field on May 16 in Biskvitne, Ukraine. Ukrainian and Western officials say Russia is withdrawing forces around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, suggesting it may redirect troops to Ukraine’s southeast. John Moore/Getty Images
President Biden gives the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor to Sabrail Davenport as he hugs her; there are two children in the foreground
President Biden gives the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor to Sabrail Davenport, who is receiving it on behalf of her son, fallen Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd of New York, during a ceremony at the White House on May 16. Bonnie Cash/ UPI Photo
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre smiles as she arrives for her first press conference
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre arrives for her first press conference at the White House on May 16 taking over for former press secretary Jen Psaki. Jean-Pierre is the first Black woman to serve as White House press secretary. Al Drago/UPI Photo
A bird is seen flying near an open door of the Mansfield Room
A bird is seen flying near the Mansfield Room on May 16. The bird made its way from the Capitol Rotunda to outside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) office, through the Ohio Clock Corridor before heading back to the House side. Greg Nash
Scott Bray
Scott Bray, deputy director of Naval Intelligence, points at an image of an unidentified aerial phenomena during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on May 17. Greg Nash
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial with flowers
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay their respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 17. Associated Photo/Andrew Harnik
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks to members of Congress
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives an address to a joint session of Congress on May 17. Greg Nash
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Vice President Harris laugh as President Biden smiles in the background
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Vice President Harris laugh during a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 17. Anna Rose Layden
Veterans Dave Yoho and Charles Mills accept a Congressional Gold Medal from Speaker Pelosi
Veterans Dave Yoho and Charles Mills accept a Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of all U.S. Merchant Marines for their service in World War II during a ceremony in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill on May 18. Anna Rose Layden
A farmer tries to control burning bales of hay outside the entrance gates, marked with a sign, of Cyprus's presidential palace
A farmer tries to control burning bales of hay outside the entrance gates of Cyprus’s presidential palace in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on May 18. The farmers also poured goat’s milk outside the palace to protest what they say is government inaction over soaring animal feed prices and failure to resolve a dispute over the island nation’s prime agricultural export. The banner in Greek reads: “Farmers experience the poverty and misery of the Ministry of Commerce.” Associated Press/Petros Karadjias
Taylor Swift delivers NYU's commencement speech in NYU grad garb
Taylor Swift delivers the commencement speech for the graduates of New York University’s class of 2022 at Yankee Stadium in New York City on May 18. John Angelillo/UPI Photo
A demonstrator in a black veil shouts as they hold up a red cross
A demonstrator in a black veil shouts during a national mourning against femicides protest in Mexico City on May 18. The red crosses read in Spanish “Justice!” Associated Press/Fernando Llano
Police fire tear gas and water cannons, one of which causes a rainbow to form near dispersing protest members
Police fire tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesting members of the Inter University Students’ Federation during an antigovernment protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 19. Sri Lankans have been protesting for more than a month demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, holding him responsible for the country’s worst economic crisis in recent memory. Associated Press/Eranga Jayawardena
A pangolin climbs out of a sunlit hole
A Chinese pangolin is seen at its enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, on May 19. Prague’s zoo has introduced to the public a pair of critically endangered Chinese pangolins. Associated Press/Petr David Josek
President Biden, center, departs with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto with the Rose Garden in the background
President Biden, center, departs with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö after speaking in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 19. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander is doused as he celebrates
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander is doused as he celebrates a three-run walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 19 in Baltimore.The Orioles won 9-6. Associated Press/Nick Wass

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Anna Rose Layden and Madeline Monroe.

Tags AAPI Biden buffalo shooting Harris Jen Psaki Jill Biden John Moore Karine Jean-Pierre Katherine Tai Kyriakos Mitsotakis Mitch McConnell pangolin President Joe Biden Tops Grocery Store Vice President Kamala Harris

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Ginni Thomas urged Arizona lawmakers ...
  2. Judge sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike ...
  3. Clyburn says 'the country is in ...
  4. Ten cities with highest median home ...
  5. GOP frustration builds with Freedom ...
  6. Florida appeals court reinstates ...
  7. Paul responds to McConnell, says ...
  8. Conservative earthquake rocks Idaho
  9. Fiona Hill says Putin ‘had to keep ...
  10. Kellyanne Conway: Media coverage of ...
  11. IRS to pay 5 percent interest to ...
  12. Archbishop bars Pelosi from communion ...
  13. Cawthorn says ‘it’s time for the ...
  14. Why Texas, Florida won’t get more ...
  15. Speculation over whether Biden will ...
  16. Tale of two trials: How Sussmann is ...
  17. African scientists baffled by ...
  18. House passes gasoline price-gouging ...
Load more

Video

See all Video