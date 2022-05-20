Media Photos of the Week: Buffalo shooting, AAPI Heritage Month and a pangolin by The Hill staff - 05/20/22 2:59 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Joshua Bessex A Buffalo police officer talks to children at the scene of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket on May 15 in Buffalo, N.Y. A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at the supermarket, killing and wounding people in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.” Associated Press/Joshua Bessex As seen from above, the remains of a Russian helicopter lie in a bomb-cratered field on May 16 in Biskvitne, Ukraine. Ukrainian and Western officials say Russia is withdrawing forces around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, suggesting it may redirect troops to Ukraine’s southeast. John Moore/Getty Images President Biden gives the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor to Sabrail Davenport, who is receiving it on behalf of her son, fallen Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd of New York, during a ceremony at the White House on May 16. Bonnie Cash/ UPI Photo White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre arrives for her first press conference at the White House on May 16 taking over for former press secretary Jen Psaki. Jean-Pierre is the first Black woman to serve as White House press secretary. Al Drago/UPI Photo A bird is seen flying near the Mansfield Room on May 16. The bird made its way from the Capitol Rotunda to outside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) office, through the Ohio Clock Corridor before heading back to the House side. Greg Nash Scott Bray, deputy director of Naval Intelligence, points at an image of an unidentified aerial phenomena during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on May 17. Greg Nash President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay their respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 17. Associated Photo/Andrew Harnik Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives an address to a joint session of Congress on May 17. Greg Nash U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Vice President Harris laugh during a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 17. Anna Rose Layden Veterans Dave Yoho and Charles Mills accept a Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of all U.S. Merchant Marines for their service in World War II during a ceremony in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill on May 18. Anna Rose Layden A farmer tries to control burning bales of hay outside the entrance gates of Cyprus’s presidential palace in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on May 18. The farmers also poured goat’s milk outside the palace to protest what they say is government inaction over soaring animal feed prices and failure to resolve a dispute over the island nation’s prime agricultural export. The banner in Greek reads: “Farmers experience the poverty and misery of the Ministry of Commerce.” Associated Press/Petros Karadjias Taylor Swift delivers the commencement speech for the graduates of New York University’s class of 2022 at Yankee Stadium in New York City on May 18. John Angelillo/UPI Photo A demonstrator in a black veil shouts during a national mourning against femicides protest in Mexico City on May 18. The red crosses read in Spanish “Justice!” Associated Press/Fernando Llano Police fire tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesting members of the Inter University Students’ Federation during an antigovernment protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 19. Sri Lankans have been protesting for more than a month demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, holding him responsible for the country’s worst economic crisis in recent memory. Associated Press/Eranga Jayawardena A Chinese pangolin is seen at its enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, on May 19. Prague’s zoo has introduced to the public a pair of critically endangered Chinese pangolins. Associated Press/Petr David Josek President Biden, center, departs with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö after speaking in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 19. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander is doused as he celebrates a three-run walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on May 19 in Baltimore.The Orioles won 9-6. Associated Press/Nick Wass Photos curated by Greg Nash, Anna Rose Layden and Madeline Monroe. 