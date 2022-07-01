Media Photos of the Week: G-7 summit, Jan. 6 hearing and Stanley Cup champs by By The Hill staff - 07/01/22 5:24 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Photos of the Week: G-7 summit, Jan. 6 hearing and Stanley Cup champs Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7), from left, Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel stand for a photo at Schloss Elmau following their dinner at a G-7 summit in Elmau, Germany, on June 26. The bench behind them became famous when former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former President Obama were photographed talking near it. Associated Press/Susan Walsh Participants march up Market Street in the annual LGBT Pride Parade in San Francisco on June 26. Terry Schmitt/UPI Photo The Colorado Avalanche celebrate winning the Stanley Cup against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 26 in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press/Phelan Ebenhack Protesters for and against abortion demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on June 27 in the aftermath of its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Peter Afriyie An Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Mo., on June 27. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. Dax McDonald Via AP New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani kisses his daughter Grace after voting in New York City on June 28 in the first governor’s race in a decade not to include the name “Cuomo” at the top of the ticket. Associated Press/Seth Wenig Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, arrives on June 28 for a hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Peter Afriyie Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), a candidate for the Senate, celebrates after making phone calls to her supporters from the Pinellas County Democratic headquarters on June 28 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Octavio Jones/Getty Images Rain falls as a man pays his respects on June 28 at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in a semitrailer containing suspected migrants in San Antonio, Texas. Associated Press/Eric Gay Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, from left, President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talk during a roundtable meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 29. Associated Press/Manu Fernandez A girl paints a whale on a banner during a protest outside the venue hosting the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 29. From June 27 to July 1, the United Nations is holding its Oceans Conference in Lisbon and is expecting to bring fresh momentum to an international agreement on protecting the world’s oceans. Associated Press/Armando Franca Randolph Black replaces an oak leaf picture with a portrait of Antonio Dorsey Pratt in the 9/11 Memorial & Museum on June 29 in New York City. Pratt’s portrait was the last one hung in the museum honoring the hundreds who were killed in the terrorist attacks in 2001. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson Activists hold placards against the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a protest in Manila, Philippines, on June 30. Marcos, the namesake son of an ousted dictator, was sworn in as Philippine president Thursday in one of history’s greatest political comebacks but which opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family’s image. Associated Press/Basilio Sepe Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the constitutional oath to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as her husband, Patrick Jackson, holds the Bible at the Supreme Court on June 30. Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP Protesters in favor of abortion rights are detained by U.S. Capitol Police during a planned sit-in organized by Planned Parenthood Action outside the Russell Senate Office Building on June 30. Peter Afriyie Union strikers demonstrate outside a terminal on July 1 at Roissy airport, north of Paris. Flights from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris and other French airports were disrupted Friday as airport workers held a strike to demand salary hikes to keep up with inflation. It’s the latest trouble to hit global airports this summer, as travel resurges after two years of virus restrictions. Associated Press/Thomas Padilla Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on July 1. Stocks are off to a weak start on Friday, continuing a dismal streak that pushed Wall Street into a bear market last month as traders worry that inflation will be tough to beat and that a recession could be on the way as well. Associated Press/Seth Wenig Photos curated by Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Peter Afriyie. Tags Andrew Giuliani Angela Merkel Biden Boris Johnson charles michel Emmanuel Macron Fumio Kishida Jan. 6 Committee Joe Biden Justin Trudeau Ketanji Brown Jackson Mario Draghi Obama Olaf Scholz Roe v. Wade Ursula von der Leyen Val Demings The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter. Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email More Media News See All Media Kilmeade: Trump was ‘unhinged’ after election by Rachel Scully 4 days ago Media / 4 days ago Photos of the Week Photos of the week: Roe v. Wade decision, US Open and an eye for security by By The Hill staff 7 days ago Photos of the Week / 7 days ago Media Judge dismisses latest bid from Fox Corp. to toss Dominion lawsuit by Dominick Mastrangelo 1 week ago Media / 1 week ago Media Piers Morgan urges Republicans to ‘dump’ Trump for DeSantis by Dominick Mastrangelo 1 week ago Media / 1 week ago See All Video/Hill.TV See all Hill.TV See all Video Rising Rising: July 1, 2022 by TheHill.com 07/01/22 10:59 AM ET Rising / 7 hours ago Rising Rising: June 30, 2022 by TheHill.com 06/30/22 10:21 AM ET Rising / 1 day ago Rising Rising: June 29, 2022 by TheHill.com 06/29/22 10:14 AM ET Rising / 2 days ago See all Hill.TV See all Video Top Stories See All House Ahead of July 4th, Democrats frustrated with Biden’s gas-tax holiday push by Mike Lillis 52 mins ago House / 52 mins ago Equality Ten laws impacting LGBTQ+ rights set to take effect today by Brooke Migdon 5 hours ago Equality / 5 hours ago Energy & Environment Biden administration punts on whether to open up more offshore drilling by Rachel Frazin 1 hour ago Energy & Environment / 1 hour ago Finance Lawmakers fear growing power of cartel-like blocs amid high inflation by Tobias Burns 3 hours ago Finance / 3 hours ago See All Most Popular These are the least independent ... 71 percent don’t want Biden to run ... Ten laws impacting LGBTQ+ rights set ... NASA calls ‘mystery’ rocket crash ... Are we witnessing a military ... Texas board of education strikes down ... Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law ... Jon Stewart: Supreme Court is ‘the ... Delta reportedly offered $10K to ... Canceling student loan debt is just ... McConnell threatens semiconductor ... SCOTUS just quietly slashed your ... Trump leads Biden in hypothetical ... New recycling method could eliminate ... Are we ready for the Mother of All ... Republican governor calls Hutchinson ... Fauci says he is experiencing ... Newsom signs pivotal plastics bill ... Load more Video Watch live: Biden meets with governors on reproductive rights Video Watch live: FDA panel discusses updating COVID vaccines Video Watch live: Day 4 of Jan. 6 committee hearings Video Watch live: Blinken delivers remarks for Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange welcome home event Video Watch live: House committee reviews 2023 FEMA budget Video See all Video