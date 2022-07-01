trending:

Photos of the Week: G-7 summit, Jan. 6 hearing and Stanley Cup champs

by By The Hill staff - 07/01/22 5:24 PM ET

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7), from left, Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel stand for a photo at Schloss Elmau following their dinner at a G-7 summit in Elmau, Germany, on June 26. The bench behind them became famous when former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former President Obama were photographed talking near it. Associated Press/Susan Walsh
Participants march in San Francisco's annual LBGT Pride Parade
Participants march up Market Street in the annual LGBT Pride Parade in San Francisco on June 26. Terry Schmitt/UPI Photo
The Colorado Avalanche celebrate winning the Stanley Cup
The Colorado Avalanche celebrate winning the Stanley Cup against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 26 in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press/Phelan Ebenhack
Protesters for and against abortion demonstrate outside the Supreme Court
Protesters for and against abortion demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on June 27 in the aftermath of its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Peter Afriyie
An Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing
An Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Mo., on June 27. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. Dax McDonald Via AP
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani kisses his daughter
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani kisses his daughter Grace after voting in New York City on June 28 in the first governor’s race in a decade not to include the name “Cuomo” at the top of the ticket. Associated Press/Seth Wenig
Cassidy Hutchinson arrives for a hearing investigating the Jan. 6 riot
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, arrives on June 28 for a hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Peter Afriyie
Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), a candidate for the Senate, celebrates
Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), a candidate for the Senate, celebrates after making phone calls to her supporters from the Pinellas County Democratic headquarters on June 28 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Octavio Jones/Getty Images
Rain falls as a man pays his respects at a memorial site
Rain falls as a man pays his respects on June 28 at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in a semitrailer containing suspected migrants in San Antonio, Texas. Associated Press/Eric Gay
NATO leaders talk during a roundtable meeting
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, from left, President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talk during a roundtable meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 29. Associated Press/Manu Fernandez
A girl paints a whale on a banner during a protest
A girl paints a whale on a banner during a protest outside the venue hosting the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 29. From June 27 to July 1, the United Nations is holding its Oceans Conference in Lisbon and is expecting to bring fresh momentum to an international agreement on protecting the world’s oceans. Associated Press/Armando Franca
A person places a portrait of Antonio Dorsey Pratt in the 9/11 Memorial & Museum
Randolph Black replaces an oak leaf picture with a portrait of Antonio Dorsey Pratt in the 9/11 Memorial & Museum on June 29 in New York City. Pratt’s portrait was the last one hung in the museum honoring the hundreds who were killed in the terrorist attacks in 2001. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson
Activists hold placards against the inauguration ceremony of the Philippines' president-elect
Activists hold placards against the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a protest in Manila, Philippines, on June 30. Marcos, the namesake son of an ousted dictator, was sworn in as Philippine president Thursday in one of history’s greatest political comebacks but which opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family’s image. Associated Press/Basilio Sepe
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the constitutional oath to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the constitutional oath to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as her husband, Patrick Jackson, holds the Bible at the Supreme Court on June 30. Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP
Protesters in favor of abortion rights are detained by U.S. Capitol Police
Protesters in favor of abortion rights are detained by U.S. Capitol Police during a planned sit-in organized by Planned Parenthood Action outside the Russell Senate Office Building on June 30. Peter Afriyie
Union strikers demonstrate outside a terminal at Roissy airport
Union strikers demonstrate outside a terminal on July 1 at Roissy airport, north of Paris. Flights from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris and other French airports were disrupted Friday as airport workers held a strike to demand salary hikes to keep up with inflation. It’s the latest trouble to hit global airports this summer, as travel resurges after two years of virus restrictions. Associated Press/Thomas Padilla
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on July 1. Stocks are off to a weak start on Friday, continuing a dismal streak that pushed Wall Street into a bear market last month as traders worry that inflation will be tough to beat and that a recession could be on the way as well. Associated Press/Seth Wenig

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Peter Afriyie.

