Media Photos of the Week: Splashing elephant, Notre Dame repairs and Congressional Baseball Game by The Hill staff - 07/29/22 5:53 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Darko Vojinovic An animal keeper sprays a jet of water on an elephant at the Belgrade zoo, Serbia, on July 23. Hot weather has set in with temperatures rising up to 102 Fahrenheit in Serbia. Photos of the Week: Splashing elephant, Notre Dame repairs and Congressional Baseball Game Fire burns near a Smokey the Bear fire warning sign as the Oak Fire burns through the area on July 24 near Jerseydale, Calif. The fast moving Oak Fire burning outside of Yosemite National Park has forced evacuations, charred over 14,000 acres and has destroyed several homes since starting on Friday afternoon. The fire is zero percent contained. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, celebrates after the 21st stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, on July 24. Associated Press/Thibault Camus Protesters gather inside the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis as the state legislature begins a special session to consider abortion legislation on July 25. Edwin Locke/UPI Photo Pope Francis puts on a headdress during a meeting with Indigenous communities at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church in Maskwacis, near Edmonton, Canada, on July 25. Pope Francis is on a “penitential” visit to Canada to beg forgiveness from survivors of the country’s residential schools, where Catholic missionaries contributed to the cultural genocide of generations of Indigenous children by trying to stamp out their languages, cultures and traditions. Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia Myanmar nationals living in Thailand hold the pictures of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest outside Myanmar’s Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 26. International outrage over Myanmar’s execution of four political prisoners is intensifying with grassroots protests and strong condemnation from world governments. Associated Press/Sakchai Lalit Firefighters throw water on a fire in the Ceske Svycarsko National Park, above the village Hrensko, Czech Republic, on July 25. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. Hajek Vojtech/CTK via AP WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers while standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing just outside Moscow on Tuesday. Griner was in the Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if she is convicted. Pool/Associated Press/Alexander Zemlianichenko Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young Americas Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference in Washington, D.C., on July 26. Associated Press/Patrick Semansky Attendees photograph former President Trump as he arrives on stage to give a keynote address during the America First Policy Institute summit in Washington, D.C., on July 26. Greg Nash A woman etches the name of a relative on The Wall of Remembrance, an addition to the Korean War Veterans Memorial from the National Parks Service and the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation unveiled in Washington, D.C., on July 27. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo Members of Congress and the family of Amelia Earhart unveil a statue by George and Mark Lundeen in National Statuary Hall for the state of Kansas on July 27. Greg Nash President Biden arrives to deliver remarks after his recovery from COVID-19 in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 27. Samuel Corum/UPI Photo Workers work at the construction site of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, on July 28. French culture minister Rima Abdul Malak visited the cathedral on Thursday, more than three years after a shocking fire tore through its roof, knocked down its spire and threatened to bring the rest of the medieval monument down, too. Geoffroy Van der Hasselt, Pool via AP Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Kentucky State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters on July 28. Associated Pres/Timothy D. Easley Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) stares down Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) at home during the first inning of the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on July 28. Greg Nash Climate protesters are seen during the Congressional Baseball Game on July 28. Greg Nash The rain cover is pulled during the Congressional Baseball Game on July 28. Greg Nash Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-Calif.) steals second base during the Congressional Baseball Game on July 28. Greg Nash Republicans celebrate after beating the Democrats 10-0 in the Congressional Baseball Game on July 28. Greg Nash Crews inflate hot air balloons during the 39th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport in Readington, N.J., on July 29. The festival, which runs through July 31, will feature as many as 100 balloons. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signs the CHIPS and Science Act during an enrollment ceremony on July 29. Greg Nash Photos curated by Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe. Tags Abortion Aung San Suu Kyi Brittney Griner California Canada Chris Murphy Czech Republic Donald Trump France Indiana Joe Biden Justin Sullivan Kat Cammack Kentucky Mike Pence Myanmar Nancy Pelosi New Jersey Pope Francis Russia Serbia Trump wildfires 