Media Photos of the Week: Cycling crash, Ukraine rally and a squirrel by The Hill staff - 08/05/22 4:02 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Ian Walton Riders crash on the final lap in the men’s 15km scratch race qualifying during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London on July 31. Associated Press/Ian Walton Photos of the Week: Cycling crash, Ukraine rally and a squirrel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), from left, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, former President Trump and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, gather with Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, seated, at the Bedminster invitational, part of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, at the Trump National Golf Club on July 31 in Bedminster, N.J. Peter Foley/UPI Photo Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks with Rosie Torres, co-founder of Burn Pits 360, outside the Capitol on Aug. 1 as a group of veteran activists stake out the Senate until the Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act is passed. Greg Nash A squirrel eats a chip outside the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 1 as Senators arrive for a vote. Greg Nash TAP Air Portugal pilots walk outside the Lisbon airport during a silent protest march on Aug. 2. The pilots are protesting the way the company has been dealing with their demands. Associated Press/Armando Franca Ukrainian service members shoot a rocket toward Russian positions at the front line in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Aug. 2. Associated Press/Evgeniy Maloletka Ilan Alhadeff speaks angrily while giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Aug. 2. Alhadeff’s daughter, Alyssa, was killed in the 2018 shooting. Cruz previously pleaded guilty to 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shooting. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) speaks at a press conference outside his office in the Hart Senate Office Building on Aug. 2. Peter Afriyie Susan Zeier, mother-in-law of the late Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson, holds Heath’s jacket during a press conference on Aug. 2 following the passage of the Honoring our PACT Act in an 86-11 vote. Greg Nash Eric Schmitt acknowledges his wife, Jaime Schmitt, and their children on stage at an election night gathering after winning the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Aug. 2 in St Louis, Mo. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, defeated former Gov. Eric Greitens and Rep. Vicky Hartzler for the Republican nomination to replace Sen. Roy Blunt (R), who decided not to seek a third term. Kyle Rivas/Getty Images In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), left, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, on Aug. 3. Pelosi, meeting top officials in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said that she and other congressional leaders in a visiting delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. Taiwan Presidential Office via AP Alex Jones attempts to answer questions posed by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during his trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 3. Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real.” Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool Lava flows from Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on Aug. 3, which is located 20 miles southwest of the capital of Reykjavik and close to the international Keflavik Airport. The volcano is erupting just eight months after its last eruption officially ended. Associated Press/Marco Di Marco A bolt of lightning strikes behind One World Trade Center and the Manhattan skyline in New York City on Aug. 4. John Angelillo/UPI Photo The road leading to a bridge above a creek cracks and breaks after massive flooding on Aug. 4 in Chavies, Ky. Associated Press/Brynn Anderson Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) waits for an elevator to the Senate chamber as the Senate begins a vote on Aug. 4. Greg Nash Flowers sit outside the office of Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) in the Cannon House Office Building on Aug. 4. Walorski, 58, along with two of her aides, Zachery Potts, 27, and Emma Thompson, 28, were killed in a head-on car crash in Elkhart, Ind., on Aug. 3. Peter Afriyie Protesters, mostly relatives, attend an Aug. 4 rally in support of Ukrainian soldiers from the Azov Regiment who were captured by Russia in May after the fall of Mariupol, in Kyiv, Ukraine. The rally comes as U.S. officials believe Russia is working to fabricate evidence concerning last week’s deadly strike on a prison housing prisoners of war in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine. Associated Press /Efrem Lukatsky Mourners gather on Aug. 5 for the funeral ceremony of residents who died during protests against the United Nations mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Goma. Congo’s government is reassessing the presence of United Nations peacekeepers after protests against the force in the country’s east have killed at least 36 people. Associated Press/Moses Sawasawa Photos curated by Greg Nash, Peter Afriyie and Madeline Monroe. Tags Alex Jones Charles Schumer Congo Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr. Doug Emhoff Eric Greitens eric schmitt Eric Trump Iceland Jackie Walorski Joe Manchin Kyrsten Sinema Marjorie Taylor Greene Nancy Pelosi Nikolas Cruz Portugal Roy Blunt Russia Taiwan Tucker Carlson Ukraine United Kingdom Vicky Hartzler Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email More Media News See All Media Photos of the Week: Splashing elephant, Notre Dame repairs and Congressional Baseball Game by The Hill staff 1 week ago Media / 1 week ago Media Chris Cuomo tapped to host prime-time show on NewsNation by Dominick Mastrangelo 1 week ago Media / 1 week ago Photos of the Week Photos of the Week: Pollution exhibit, wildfires and the All-Star game by The Hill staff 2 weeks ago Photos of the Week / 2 weeks ago Photos of the Week Photos of the Week: Wimbledon, Jan. 6 hearings and seal snacktime by The Hill staff 3 weeks ago Photos of the Week / 3 weeks ago See All Video/Hill.TV See all Hill.TV See all Video THE HILL TV Paul on veterans bill: ‘It’s not always easy to make these judgments’ by Rachel Scully 08/04/22 10:26 PM ET THE HILL TV / 20 hours ago Rising Rising: August 3, 2022 by TheHill.com 08/03/22 11:10 AM ET Rising / 2 days ago Rising Rising: August 2, 2022 by TheHill.com 08/02/22 10:04 AM ET Rising / 3 days ago See all Hill.TV See all Video Top Stories See All Senate How the battle over the Democrats’ climate, tax and health bill will play out by Alexander Bolton 2 hours ago Senate / 2 hours ago Finance Republicans vow ‘hell’ for Democrats over economic bill by Aris Folley 5 hours ago Finance / 5 hours ago Senate Schumer defends dropping carried interest tax change to win over Sinema by Alexander Bolton 4 hours ago Senate / 4 hours ago Finance Democrats add stock buyback tax, scrap carried interest to win Sinema over by Tobias Burns and Karl Evers-Hillstrom 3 hours ago Finance / 3 hours ago See All Most Popular GOP Senate candidate won’t back ... Republicans vow ‘hell’ for ... Ron Johnson suggests Medicare, Social ... North Carolina county putting AR-15s ... Putin can’t control his Ukraine ... Schumer defends dropping carried ... The Memo: Trump’s TV stars pose ... Long COVID comes in three ... The one thing Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan ... How the battle over the ... AOC is the Democrats’ best shot ... Trump PAC pushing election fraud ... Georgia prosecutor knocks Lindsey ... Election deniers rack up ... Trump rallies in Wisconsin, where ... BA.5 becomes most prominent COVID ... Police change account of crash ... Semiconductor giants call for ... Load more Video Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing Video Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at virtual event with Michigan Gov. Whitmer Video Watch live: Harris delivers remarks on climate resilience Video Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing Video Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing Video See all Video