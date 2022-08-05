trending:

Photos of the Week: Cycling crash, Ukraine rally and a squirrel

by The Hill staff - 08/05/22 4:02 PM ET
Cyclists crash on the final lap in a qualifying race
Associated Press/Ian Walton
Riders crash on the final lap in the men’s 15km scratch race qualifying during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London on July 31. Associated Press/Ian Walton

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Tucker Carlson, former President Trump and his sons
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), from left, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, former President Trump and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, gather with Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, seated, at the Bedminster invitational, part of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, at the Trump National Golf Club on July 31 in Bedminster, N.J. Peter Foley/UPI Photo
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks with veteran activist Rosie Torres
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks with Rosie Torres, co-founder of Burn Pits 360, outside the Capitol on Aug. 1 as a group of veteran activists stake out the Senate until the Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act is passed. Greg Nash
A squirrel eats a chip
A squirrel eats a chip outside the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 1 as Senators arrive for a vote. Greg Nash
AP Air Portugal pilots walk during a protest march
TAP Air Portugal pilots walk outside the Lisbon airport during a silent protest march on Aug. 2. The pilots are protesting the way the company has been dealing with their demands. Associated Press/Armando Franca
Ukrainian service members shoot a rocket
Ukrainian service members shoot a rocket toward Russian positions at the front line in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Aug. 2. Associated Press/Evgeniy Maloletka
Ilan Alhadeff speaks angrily while giving his victim impact statement
Ilan Alhadeff speaks angrily while giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Aug. 2. Alhadeff’s daughter, Alyssa, was killed in the 2018 shooting. Cruz previously pleaded guilty to 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shooting. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) speaks at a press conference
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) speaks at a press conference outside his office in the Hart Senate Office Building on Aug. 2. Peter Afriyie
The mother-in-law of the late Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson holds Heath’s jacket during a press conference
Susan Zeier, mother-in-law of the late Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson, holds Heath’s jacket during a press conference on Aug. 2 following the passage of the Honoring our PACT Act in an 86-11 vote. Greg Nash
Eric Schmitt acknowledges his wife, Jaime Schmitt, and their children on stage at an election night
Eric Schmitt acknowledges his wife, Jaime Schmitt, and their children on stage at an election night gathering after winning the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Aug. 2 in St Louis, Mo. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, defeated former Gov. Eric Greitens and Rep. Vicky Hartzler for the Republican nomination to replace Sen. Roy Blunt (R), who decided not to seek a third term. Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), left, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, on Aug. 3. Pelosi, meeting top officials in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said that she and other congressional leaders in a visiting delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. Taiwan Presidential Office via AP
Alex Jones attempts to answer questions during his trial
Alex Jones attempts to answer questions posed by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during his trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 3. Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real.” Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool
Lava flows from Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland
Lava flows from Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on Aug. 3, which is located 20 miles southwest of the capital of Reykjavik and close to the international Keflavik Airport. The volcano is erupting just eight months after its last eruption officially ended. Associated Press/Marco Di Marco
A bolt of lightning strikes behind One World Trade Center
A bolt of lightning strikes behind One World Trade Center and the Manhattan skyline in New York City on Aug. 4. John Angelillo/UPI Photo
The road leading to a bridge above a creek cracks and breaks after massive flooding
The road leading to a bridge above a creek cracks and breaks after massive flooding on Aug. 4 in Chavies, Ky. Associated Press/Brynn Anderson
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) waits for an elevator
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) waits for an elevator to the Senate chamber as the Senate begins a vote on Aug. 4. Greg Nash
Flowers sit outside the office of Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.)
Flowers sit outside the office of Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) in the Cannon House Office Building on Aug. 4. Walorski, 58, along with two of her aides, Zachery Potts, 27, and Emma Thompson, 28, were killed in a head-on car crash in Elkhart, Ind., on Aug. 3. Peter Afriyie
Protesters attend a rally in support of Ukrainian soldiers
Protesters, mostly relatives, attend an Aug. 4 rally in support of Ukrainian soldiers from the Azov Regiment who were captured by Russia in May after the fall of Mariupol, in Kyiv, Ukraine. The rally comes as U.S. officials believe Russia is working to fabricate evidence concerning last week’s deadly strike on a prison housing prisoners of war in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine. Associated Press /Efrem Lukatsky
Mourners gather for the funeral ceremony of Congo residents who died during protests
Mourners gather on Aug. 5 for the funeral ceremony of residents who died during protests against the United Nations mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Goma. Congo’s government is reassessing the presence of United Nations peacekeepers after protests against the force in the country’s east have killed at least 36 people. Associated Press/Moses Sawasawa

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Peter Afriyie and Madeline Monroe.

