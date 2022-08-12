Media Photos of the Week: Schumer, sunflowers and the super moon by The Hill staff - 08/12/22 4:46 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Photos of the Week: Schumer, sunflowers and the super moon Supporters of President Gustavo Petro celebrate as he takes the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony at the Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, on Aug. 7. Associated Press/Ariana Cubillos A shepherd with his flock shelters from the rain under a huge boulder in Dharamshala, India, on Aug. 8. Associated Press/Ashwini Bhatia Flames and smoke rise from the Matanzas Supertanker Base as firefighters work to quell the blaze, which began during a thunderstorm in Matanzas, Cuba, on Aug. 8. Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank at the base, sparking a fire that caused four explosions. Associated Press/Ismael Francisco A bicyclist rides past a barn with political banner on it as the sun rises on primary election day, on Aug. 9, in Suffield, Conn. Suffield is one of several small towns in Connecticut where control was flipped from Democrats to Republicans in 2021 municipal races. Associated Press/Jessica Hill An election worker hands a voting sticker to a voter at Powderhorn Park during a primary election that includes Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District on Aug. 9 in Minneapolis. David Joles/Star Tribune via AP Maasai waiting in line to cast their votes look through an open window at electoral officials inside a polling station at Niserian Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya, on Aug. 9. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya’s unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president, who styles himself as the outsider. Associated Press/Ben Curtis Visitors pose for a selfie in a sunflower field in Hokuto, Japan, on Aug. 9. The city, known for having the longest hours of sunshine per year in Japan, draws a lot of tourists during its sunflower summer festival. Associated Press/Shuji Kajiyama President Biden hands a pen to Brielle Robinson, daughter of the late Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson, during a ceremony to sign the Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act on Aug. 10. Greg Nash Former President Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower on Aug. 10 in New York City, on his way to the New York attorney general’s office for a deposition in a civil investigation. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson Jovanny Castro, a second grader at Sunkist Elementary School, stands behind a school mascot as students head to their classrooms on the first day back to school in Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 11. “I’m just scared to come in,” said Castro. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro is seen outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C., following a status conference regarding his indictment on two counts of contempt of Congress. Greg Nash Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, accompanied by Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta, center left, visits the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda, on Aug. 11. Blinken is on a 10-day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo and Rwanda. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik A person holds up a shirt and a piece of paper with Brianna Grier’s face during a protest after a funeral service for Grier, on Aug. 11 in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. Associated Press/Brynn Anderson Students shout slogans against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest in defense of democracy, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Aug. 11. Associated Press/Andre Penner A crowd of people watch the setting sun from a hill in London on Aug. 11. Victoria Jones/PA via AP A male African lion cub, right, and one of his three sisters play with a ball as another sister watches, in celebration of their first birthday at Taronga Zoo in Sydney on Aug 12. Five lion cubs were born a year ago, the first in 18 years at the zoo. Associated Press/Rick Rycroft The moon is obscured by clouds as it passes behind the Washington Monument on Aug. 11. The so-called Sturgeon Moon is the fourth and final super moon of 2022. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Brad Finstad (R-Minn.) participate in a ceremonial swearing in for press after being sworn in on Aug. 12. Greg Nash Photos curated by: Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe Tags Antony Blinken Australia Biden Brazil California Charles Schumer Colombia Connecticut Cuba Donald Trump England Georgia Gustavo Petro India Japan Joe Biden Kenya Minnesota Nancy Pelosi New York Peter Navarro Rwanda Trump Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email More Media News See All Media Lawsuits allege ‘sexually hostile’ culture, underpayment at Project Veritas by Brad Dress 4 days ago Media / 4 days ago Media Photos of the Week: Cycling crash, Ukraine rally and a squirrel by The Hill staff 1 week ago Media / 1 week ago Media Photos of the Week: Splashing elephant, Notre Dame repairs and Congressional Baseball Game by The Hill staff 2 weeks ago Media / 2 weeks ago Media Chris Cuomo tapped to host prime-time show on NewsNation by Dominick Mastrangelo 2 weeks ago Media / 2 weeks ago See All Video/Hill.TV See all Hill.TV See all Video Rising Rising: August 12, 2022 by TheHill.com 08/12/22 10:17 AM ET Rising / 9 hours ago Rising Rising: August 11, 2022 by TheHill.com 08/11/22 10:06 AM ET Rising / 1 day ago Rising Dr. Parsi: US needs diplomatic strategy along with Ukraine aid by TheHill.com 08/10/22 12:01 PM ET Rising / 2 days ago See all Hill.TV See all Video Top Stories See All National Security Trump suspected of violating Espionage Act, according to search warrant by Harper Neidig and Rebecca Beitsch 3 hours ago National Security / 3 hours ago National Security READ: DOJ’s warrant against Trump by TheHill.com 3 hours ago National Security / 3 hours ago House House approves sweeping climate, tax, health care package by Mychael Schnell 1 hour ago House / 1 hour ago House GOP displays split in tone on FBI’s Trump search by Emily Brooks 6 hours ago House / 6 hours ago See All Most Popular Trump suspected of violating ... READ: DOJ’s warrant against Trump GOP displays split in tone on FBI’s ... Corneas made from pig skin restore ... FBI agents found dozens of classified ... Kinzinger on fight with ... DRIED UP: Lakes Mead and Powell are ... House approves sweeping climate, tax, ... Trump calls for ‘immediate ... Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 ... What you need to know about Salman ... Jeffrey Toobin leaving CNN Why the WHO is renaming monkeypox Trump’s ignoring legitimate legal ... FBI recovered 11 sets of classified ... Monkeypox vaccine maker raises ... DeSantis press secretary Christina ... Astonished Democrats set to clear ... Load more Video Watch live: Pelosi holds press briefing ahead of vote on Inflation Reduction Act Video Watch live: Garland delivers remarks after FBI search at Mar-a-Lago Video The evolving legal landscape of state abortion access Video Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing Video Watch live: President Biden signs NATO ratification documents for Finland and Sweden Video See all Video