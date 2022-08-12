trending:

Photos of the Week: Schumer, sunflowers and the super moon

by The Hill staff - 08/12/22 4:46 PM ET

Supporters of President Gustavo Petro celebrate
Supporters of President Gustavo Petro celebrate as he takes the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony at the Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, on Aug. 7. Associated Press/Ariana Cubillos
A shepherd with his flock shelters from the rain under a huge boulder
A shepherd with his flock shelters from the rain under a huge boulder in Dharamshala, India, on Aug. 8. Associated Press/Ashwini Bhatia
Flames and smoke rise from the Matanzas Supertanker Base
Flames and smoke rise from the Matanzas Supertanker Base as firefighters work to quell the blaze, which began during a thunderstorm in Matanzas, Cuba, on Aug. 8. Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank at the base, sparking a fire that caused four explosions. Associated Press/Ismael Francisco
A bicyclist rides past a barn with political banner on it
A bicyclist rides past a barn with political banner on it as the sun rises on primary election day, on Aug. 9, in Suffield, Conn. Suffield is one of several small towns in Connecticut where control was flipped from Democrats to Republicans in 2021 municipal races. Associated Press/Jessica Hill
An election worker hands a voting sticker to a voter
An election worker hands a voting sticker to a voter at Powderhorn Park during a primary election that includes Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District on Aug. 9 in Minneapolis. David Joles/Star Tribune via AP
Maasai wait in line to cast their votes
Maasai waiting in line to cast their votes look through an open window at electoral officials inside a polling station at Niserian Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya, on Aug. 9. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya’s unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president, who styles himself as the outsider. Associated Press/Ben Curtis
Visitors pose for a selfie in a sunflower field
Visitors pose for a selfie in a sunflower field in Hokuto, Japan, on Aug. 9. The city, known for having the longest hours of sunshine per year in Japan, draws a lot of tourists during its sunflower summer festival. Associated Press/Shuji Kajiyama
President Biden hands a pen to Brielle Robinson, daughter of the late Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson
President Biden hands a pen to Brielle Robinson, daughter of the late Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson, during a ceremony to sign the Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act on Aug. 10. Greg Nash
Former President Trump raises his fist
Former President Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower on Aug. 10 in New York City, on his way to the New York attorney general’s office for a deposition in a civil investigation. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson
A second grader at Sunkist Elementary School stands behind a school mascot
Jovanny Castro, a second grader at Sunkist Elementary School, stands behind a school mascot as students head to their classrooms on the first day back to school in Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 11. “I’m just scared to come in,” said Castro. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong
Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro is seen outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro is seen outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C., following a status conference regarding his indictment on two counts of contempt of Congress. Greg Nash
Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the Kigali Genocide Memorial
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, accompanied by Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta, center left, visits the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda, on Aug. 11. Blinken is on a 10-day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo and Rwanda. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik
A person holds up a shirt and a piece of paper with Brianna Grier's face during a protest
A person holds up a shirt and a piece of paper with Brianna Grier’s face during a protest after a funeral service for Grier, on Aug. 11 in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. Associated Press/Brynn Anderson
Students shout slogans against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
Students shout slogans against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest in defense of democracy, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Aug. 11. Associated Press/Andre Penner
A crowd of people watch the setting sun
A crowd of people watch the setting sun from a hill in London on Aug. 11. Victoria Jones/PA via AP
A male African lion cub and one of his sisters play with a ball
A male African lion cub, right, and one of his three sisters play with a ball as another sister watches, in celebration of their first birthday at Taronga Zoo in Sydney on Aug 12. Five lion cubs were born a year ago, the first in 18 years at the zoo. Associated Press/Rick Rycroft
The moon is obscured by clouds as it passes behind the Washington Monument
The moon is obscured by clouds as it passes behind the Washington Monument on Aug. 11. The so-called Sturgeon Moon is the fourth and final super moon of 2022. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Brad Finstad (R-Minn.) participate in a ceremonial swearing in
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Brad Finstad (R-Minn.) participate in a ceremonial swearing in for press after being sworn in on Aug. 12. Greg Nash

Photos curated by: Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe

