Photos of the Week: Capitol Hill, Wyoming and baseball

Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images A U.S. Capitol Police officer works near a police barricade on Capitol Hill on Aug. 14. A man died early Sunday near the U.S. Capitol building after driving his car into a barricade and firing shots into the air before turning his gun on himself, police said. Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman slides head-first into second base while Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames takes the late throw in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Aug. 14. Bill Greenblatt/UPI Photo The Taliban and its supporters hold a demonstration in support of the first anniversary of Taliban rule in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Aug. 15. Shekib Mohammadyl/UPI Photo A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga shouts, “No Raila, No Peace,” in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, on Aug. 15. Kenya’s electoral commission chairman has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga, a triumph for the man who shook up politics by appealing to struggling Kenyans on economic terms and not on traditional ethnic ones. Associated Press/Ben Curtis A boy poses for a photo as people attend a military picnic marking Poland’s Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland, on Aug. 15. The Polish president and other officials marked the holiday Monday alongside the U.S. Army commander in Europe and regular American troops, a symbolic underlining of NATO support for members on the eastern front as Russia wages war nearby in Ukraine. Associated Press/Michal Dyjuk Michael Curti of Switzerland, right, competes in a men’s 3,000 meters steeplechase heat during the athletics competition in the Olympic Stadium at the European Championships in Munich on Aug. 16. Associated Press/Matthias Schrader Campaign worker Shannon McCormick uses a stake to place an American flag on top of a hay bale on Aug. 16 prior to a primary Election Day gathering for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), in Jackson, Wyo. Cheney lost the primary to Harriet Hageman. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong President Biden hands Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) the pen he used to sign the Inflation Reduction Act during a ceremony at the White House on Aug. 16. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo NASA’s SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft are prepared to roll from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Aug. 16. The booster and spacecraft have been readied for the maiden flight of the Artemis Program later this summer. The uncrewed test flight will pave the way for future crewed missions to the moon and beyond Joe Marino/UPI Photo Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks on Aug. 16 at a primary Election Day gathering at Mead Ranch in Jackson, Wyo. Cheney lost to challenger Harriet Hageman in the primary. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong Baby turtles are released into the ocean at Kuta Beach, Bali, Indonesia, on Aug. 17. About 400 newly hatched Lekang turtles were released during a campaign to save the endangered sea turtles. Associated Press/Firdia Lisnawati Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County courthouse on Aug. 17 in Atlanta. Giuliani is scheduled to testify before a special grand jury that is investigating attempts by former President Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. Associated Press/John Bazemore An Orthodox priest, Andrii, walks to bless coffins of unidentified civilians killed by Russian troops during Russia’s occupation of Bucha, Ukraine, on Aug. 17. Twenty-one unidentified bodies exhumed from a mass grave were buried in Bucha on Wednesday. Associated Press/Evgeniy Maloletka Construction union members in Buenos Ares, Argentina, beat on drums as they march toward Congress during a protest to demand better salary conditions and more help from the government on Aug. 17. Associated Press/Rodrigo Abd Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the Rio Maior area in Portugal on Aug. 17. Authorities in Portugal said they hoped to bring under control a wildfire that has burned for 12 days and burnt large swaths of pine forest in the Serra da Estrela Natural Park. However, officials warned a new heat wave forecast for the area could complicate the task. Associated Press/Joao Henriques An artisan prepares eco-friendly idols of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad, India, on Aug. 17. Associated Press/Mahesh Kumar A. Children wearing face masks play with a Unitree Go 1 intelligent side-follow robot during the World Robot Conference at the Yichuang International Conference and Exhibition Centre in Beijing, on Aug. 18. Associated Press/Andy Wong A fairgoer looks over prizewinning produce on display at the Iowa State Fair, on Aug 18 in Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall A New York Yankees fan with a paper bag on his head reacts in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 18 in New York City. Corey Sipkin/UPI Photo Photos curated by Greg Nash and Valerie Morris 