Media Photos of the Week: Panda birthday, primaries and preseason football by The Hill staff - 08/26/22 4:56 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 08/26/22 4:56 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji eats an ice cake for his second birthday at the Smithsonian National Zoo on Aug. 21 in Washington, D.C. Xiao Qi Ji is the fourth surviving cub of pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian. This year the National Zoo is marking 50 years since the first giant pandas came to D.C. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Chicago Air and Water Show over Lake Michigan on Aug. 21 in Chicago. Associated Press/Kiichiro Sato People look at destroyed Russian military equipment at Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 21 that has been turned into an open-air military museum ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day on Aug. 24, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI Photo New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin rushes for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 21 in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson Social movement demonstrators hold a mock funeral procession to symbolize the death of wages as they head to the Labor Ministry to protest low salaries and soaring inflation in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 22. Associated Press/Natacha Pisarenko A demonstrator shouts during a protest to demand Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and call for better quality of life, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Aug. 22. Protesters marched through the capital and other major cities, blocking roads and shutting down businesses. Associated Press/Odelyn Joseph Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho scores his side’s first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on Aug 22. Associated Press/Dave Thompson Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández greets supporters as she leaves her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 23. Prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to sentence Fernández, who was president of Argentina from 2007 to 2015, to 12 years in prison and bar her from holding public office for life for allegedly leading a criminal conspiracy that irregularly awarded public works contracts to a friend and ally. Associated Press/Rodrigo Abd Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), candidate in the Oklahoma Republican primary runoff election for U.S. Senate, speaks with supporters on Aug. 23 at a luncheon in Norman, Okla. Associated Press/Sue Ogrocki A coca farmer runs through a tear gas cloud during the fourth week of clashes with the police near a coca leaf market in La Paz, Bolivia, on Aug. 23. Anti-government coca farmers are demanding the ban of a parallel coca market that they say is run by unions close to the government. Associated Press/Juan Karita Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) speaks during his election night victory party in the Democratic primary election on Aug. 23 in New York. Nadler won in New York’s 12th Congressional District Democratic primary against Attorney Suraj Patel and Rep. Carolyn Maloney. Associated Press/John Minchillo Photos of slain journalists are posted up on a wall during a vigil to protest the murder of journalist Fredid Roman, outside Mexico’s attorney general’s office in Mexico City, on Aug. 24. Roman was the 15th media worker killed so far this year in Mexico, which is now considered the most dangerous country for reporters outside a war zone. Associated Press/Eduardo Verdugo Noemie, a Bactrian camel, gets inquisitive as she is weighed by keeper Mick Tiley during the weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo in London on Aug. 25. The annual weigh-in is an opportunity for keepers at ZSL London Zoo to make sure the information they’ve recorded is up-to-date and accurate, with each measurement then added to the Zoological Information Management System, a database shared with zoos all over the world that helps zookeepers to compare important information on thousands of endangered species. Associated Press/Kirsty Wigglesworth Democratic nominee for Maryland governor Wes Moore shakes hands with President Biden following a Democratic National Committee grassroots event with Maryland state and congressional candidates at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Md., on Aug. 25. Greg Nash President Biden greets supporters following a Democratic National Committee grassroots event with Maryland state and congressional candidates at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Md., on Aug. 25. Greg Nash A woman holds an umbrella and walks in the rain in Dharmsala, India, on Aug. 26. Associated Press/Ashwini Bhatia Photos curated by: Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe. Tags Argentina Ariel Henry Bolivia Carolyn Maloney England Haiti Illinois India Jadon Sancho Jerry Nadler Joe Biden Markwayne Mullin Maryland Mexico New Jersey New York Oklahoma Suraj Patel Ukraine Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email More Media News See All Court Battles Hannity, Carlson among Fox stars being deposed in Dominion lawsuit by Dominick Mastrangelo 1 day ago Court Battles / 1 day ago Media Photos of the Week: Capitol Hill, Wyoming and baseball by The Hill staff 1 week ago Media / 1 week ago Media Former Nixon counsel says Trump’s media supporters will have ‘egg all over their face’ when probe ends by Olafimihan Oshin 2 weeks ago Media / 2 weeks ago Media Alex Wagner kicks off ‘dream job’ taking over for Rachel Maddow on MSNBC by Dominick Mastrangelo 2 weeks ago Media / 2 weeks ago See All Video/Hill.TV See all Hill.TV See all Video Rising Rising: August 26, 2022 by TheHill.com 08/26/22 10:00 AM ET Rising / 9 hours ago Rising Rising: August 25, 2022 by TheHill.com 08/25/22 9:51 AM ET Rising / 1 day ago Rising Rising: August 24, 2022 by TheHill.com 08/24/22 10:16 AM ET Rising / 2 days ago See all Hill.TV See all Video Top Stories See All National Security Five takeaways from the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit by Rebecca Beitsch, John Kruzel and Brett Samuels 3 hours ago National Security / 3 hours ago National Security Heavily redacted affidavit says 184 classified docs found at Trump residence by Rebecca Beitsch 6 hours ago National Security / 6 hours ago Administration Biden scoffs at Trump claim he declassified Mar-a-Lago documents: ‘Come on’ by Brett Samuels 3 hours ago Administration / 3 hours ago National Security Trump: Affidavit shows FBI, DOJ ‘public relations subterfuge’ by Brett Samuels 5 hours ago National Security / 5 hours ago See All Most Popular Five takeaways from the Mar-a-Lago ... Democrats clash over Manchin side ... Trump receiving legal advice from ... Trump: Affidavit shows FBI, DOJ ... Trump calls for McConnell to be ... READ: The unsealed Department of ... Biden scoffs at Trump claim he ... The Trump affidavit: Four conclusions ... Zuckerberg tells Rogan Facebook ... Heavily redacted affidavit says 184 ... Dow drops 1,000 points following ... In Georgia, Walker’s the best bet ... Karl Rove: ‘Beyond me’ why Trump ... Residents in these 13 states could ... White House calls out Greene, other ... CIA admits to losing dozens of ... Biden says ‘extreme MAGA ... GOP super PAC canceling ads in ... Load more Video Watch live: White House monkeypox response team holds briefing News See all Video