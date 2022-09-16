trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Photos of the Week: Sept. 11, Queen Elizabeth II and a Corvette

by The Hill staff - 09/16/22 3:46 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 09/16/22 3:46 PM ET
President Biden participates in a wreath-laying ceremony
Leigh Vogel/UPI Photo
President Biden participates in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor and remember the victims of the 9/11 terror attack at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Sept. 11. On Sept. 11, 2001, 125 military personnel and civilians were killed in the Pentagon, along with all 64 people aboard American Airlines Flight 77.

Photos of the Week: Sept. 11, Queen Elizabeth II and a Corvette

Family of a Sept. 11 victim etch her name onto paper
Family of Rosa Maria Feliciano, who died in the North Tower during the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, etch her name onto paper on the 21st anniversary of the attacks in New York City. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo
The annual Tribute in Light is illuminated above Lower Manhattan
The annual Tribute in Light is illuminated above Lower Manhattan on the 21st anniversary of 9/11 on Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson
A player slaps a rebound away during a WNBA basketball final playoff game
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) slaps a rebound away from Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) with Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) nearby during the first half in Game 1 of the WNBA basketball final playoff series on Sept. 11 in Las Vegas. Associated Press/L.E. Baskow
The Duke of Hamilton places the Crown of Scotland on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
From left, Prince Andrew; King Charles III; Camilla, the Queen Consort; Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence look on as the Duke of Hamilton places the Crown of Scotland on the coffin during the Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sept. 12. Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP
A Denver Broncos player loses his helmet during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III, upper left, fumbles the ball as Broncos offensive tackle Cameron Fleming loses his helmet during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, on Sept. 12 in Seattle. Associated Press/Stephen Brashear
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) looks at a chart as he addresses reporters
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) looks at a chart as he addresses reporters during a press conference on Sept. 13 to introduce the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act. Greg Nash
The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of Queen Elizabeth II
The hearse carrying the flag-draped coffin of Queen Elizabeth II enters the center gate at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday in London. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Ukrainian paratroopers drive in a vehicle with Ukrainian flag
Ukrainian paratroopers drive in a vehicle with Ukrainian flag on the pantone bridge across Siverskyi Donets River in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on Sept. 14. Associated Press/Evgeniy Maloletka
The Imperial State Crown rests on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
The Imperial State Crown rests on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, on Sept. 14. Associated Press/Frank Augstein, Pool
The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing
The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing titled “Stopping the Spread of Monkeypox: Examining the Federal Response” on Sept. 14. Peter Afriyie
Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, talks with President Biden
Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, talks with President Biden as he sits in a Corvette during a tour of the Detroit Auto Show on Sept. 14. Associated Press/Evan Vucci
Members of the royal family leave Westminster Hall in London
Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, second left, Prince William, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales, leave Westminster Hall in London, on Sept. 14. Associated Press/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool
President Biden gives a keynote speech
President Biden gives a keynote speech at the United We Stand Summit in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 15. Greg Nash

Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Peter Afriyie, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris

Tags 9/11 anniversary Biden Elizabeth II England Joe Biden Kate Middleton King Charles III Lindsey Graham Mary Barra Meghan Markle Prince Harry Prince William Queen Elizabeth II Russia Ukraine

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene, gun control ...
  2. Putin faces toughest challenge yet as ...
  3. Democrats seethe over migrant ...
  4. Ted Cruz confronted by O’Rourke ...
  5. Newsom signs sweeping climate ...
  6. College students are ‘quiet ...
  7. More than half of Pennsylvania voters ...
  8. Newsom signs controversial social ...
  9. Trump looks to boost Vance in tense ...
  10. Judge appoints special ...
  11. Chrissy Teigen: Miscarriage was ...
  12. Hassan holds 11-point lead over ...
  13. Prosecute Trump if he broke the law
  14. House passes bill seeking to protect ...
  15. Book: Trump wanted to trade Puerto ...
  16. Vance holds 4-point lead over Ryan in ...
  17. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals ...
  18. Ocasio-Cortez blasts GOP lawmaker’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video