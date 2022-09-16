Media Photos of the Week: Sept. 11, Queen Elizabeth II and a Corvette by The Hill staff - 09/16/22 3:46 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 09/16/22 3:46 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Leigh Vogel/UPI Photo President Biden participates in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor and remember the victims of the 9/11 terror attack at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Sept. 11. On Sept. 11, 2001, 125 military personnel and civilians were killed in the Pentagon, along with all 64 people aboard American Airlines Flight 77. Photos of the Week: Sept. 11, Queen Elizabeth II and a Corvette Family of Rosa Maria Feliciano, who died in the North Tower during the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, etch her name onto paper on the 21st anniversary of the attacks in New York City. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo The annual Tribute in Light is illuminated above Lower Manhattan on the 21st anniversary of 9/11 on Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) slaps a rebound away from Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) with Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) nearby during the first half in Game 1 of the WNBA basketball final playoff series on Sept. 11 in Las Vegas. Associated Press/L.E. Baskow From left, Prince Andrew; King Charles III; Camilla, the Queen Consort; Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence look on as the Duke of Hamilton places the Crown of Scotland on the coffin during the Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sept. 12. Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III, upper left, fumbles the ball as Broncos offensive tackle Cameron Fleming loses his helmet during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, on Sept. 12 in Seattle. Associated Press/Stephen Brashear Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) looks at a chart as he addresses reporters during a press conference on Sept. 13 to introduce the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act. Greg Nash The hearse carrying the flag-draped coffin of Queen Elizabeth II enters the center gate at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday in London. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Ukrainian paratroopers drive in a vehicle with Ukrainian flag on the pantone bridge across Siverskyi Donets River in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on Sept. 14. Associated Press/Evgeniy Maloletka The Imperial State Crown rests on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, on Sept. 14. Associated Press/Frank Augstein, Pool The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing titled "Stopping the Spread of Monkeypox: Examining the Federal Response" on Sept. 14. Peter Afriyie Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, talks with President Biden as he sits in a Corvette during a tour of the Detroit Auto Show on Sept. 14. Associated Press/Evan Vucci Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, second left, Prince William, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales, leave Westminster Hall in London, on Sept. 14. Associated Press/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool President Biden gives a keynote speech at the United We Stand Summit in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 15. Greg Nash Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Peter Afriyie, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris Tags 9/11 anniversary Biden Elizabeth II England Joe Biden Kate Middleton King Charles III Lindsey Graham Mary Barra Meghan Markle Prince Harry Prince William Queen Elizabeth II Russia Ukraine 