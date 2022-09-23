Media Photos of the Week: Hurricane Fiona, the queen’s funeral and a beagle by The Hill staff - 09/23/22 4:29 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 09/23/22 4:29 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Stephanie Rojas A home is submerged in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 18. According to authorities three people were inside the home and were reported to have been rescued. Visitors walk past a portrait of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II placed in front of heritage landmark Victoria Memorial to mark the funeral of the late queen in Kolkata, India, on Sept. 19. Associated Press/Bikas Das The funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London on Sept. 19. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP The royal corgis await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle on Sept. 19. Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP The ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the committal service at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, England, on Sept. 19. Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP Residents replace a home’s roof that was torn off by Hurricane Fiona in the low-income neighborhood of Kosovo in Veron de Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 19. Associated Press/ Ricardo Hernandez Amuro Tsuzuki, of Japan, competes during the ISA World Surfing Games in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Sept. 20. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong Smoke and fire billow from the top of Ezcaba mountain during a forest fire near Pamplona, northern Spain, on Sept. 20. Associated Press/Alvaro Barrientos Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Martha Walorski take a photo following a bill enrollment ceremony to designate the clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Mishawaka, Ind., as the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” to honor the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) on Sept. 20. Peter Afriyie The crowd cheers after New York Yankees player Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Sept. 20. Judge tied Babe Ruth with the home run and is on track to best Roger Maris’s American League-record 61 home runs set in 1961. John Angelillo/UPI Photo President Biden speaks at the 77th United Nations General Assembly session at the U.N. headquarters in New York City on Sept. 21. John Angelillo/UPI Photo U.S. Park Service employees remove graffiti on the Washington Monument on Sept. 21 in Washington, D.C. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the base of the monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Julie Rikelman, nominee for judge on U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit, is sworn in during her Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing on Sept. 21. Rikelman represented the Mississippi clinic in the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Greg Nash Entomologist Yurii Voitenko, 67, plays with a dolphin named Zeus through an underwater viewing window fortified with sandbags in the pool of the dolphinarium Nemo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 21. According to the trainers, the three remaining dolphins haven’t been evacuated due to the young age of the calf. The two belugas at the facility won’t be removed from the park, which has suffered damage from previous Russian attacks, due to their large size. Associated Press/Leo Correa The Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with the Soyuz MS-22 spaceship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station blasts off at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on Sept. 21. The Russian rocket carries NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin. Associated Press/Dmitri Lovetsky Police detain demonstrators during a protest against reservist mobilization in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Sept. 21. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. Associated Press Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) holds a beagle recently rescued from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Virginia during an event hosted by Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) and Cruelty Free International at the Capitol to promote the Companion Animal Release from Experiments Act on Sept 22. Greg Nash. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks at DMI Companies in Monongahela, Pa., on Sept. 23 to unveil the House Republicans Commitment to America agenda. Associated Press/Barry Reeger Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Peter Afriyie, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris 