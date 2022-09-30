Media Photos of the Week: Sinkholes, Hurricane Ian and fall foliage by The Hill staff - 09/30/22 3:48 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 09/30/22 3:48 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Moises Castillo A sinkhole is exposed on the main road in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, on Sept. 25. Rescuers are searching for people who are believed to have fallen into the sinkhole while driving, and four others were rescued on Saturday night, according to authorities. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. runs against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan and safety Nasir Adderley, rear, during the second half of an NFL game in Inglewood, Calif., on Sept. 25. Associated Press/Marcio Jose Sanchez Far-Right party Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni shows a placard reading in Italian “Thank you Italy” at her party’s electoral headquarters in Rome on Sept. 26. Italians voted in a national election that might yield the nation’s first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia President Biden poses for photos with a team jersey presented to him during a Sept. 26 ceremony welcoming the Atlanta Braves to the White House in Washington, D.C., to celebrate their 2021 World Series championship. Chris Kleponis/UPI Photo Fallen electricity lines, metal and tree branches litter a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Río, Cuba, on Sept. 27. Ian made landfall Tuesday morning in Cuba, where officials set up shelters, evacuated people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. Associated Press/Ramon Espinosa Honor guards salute a cinerary urn containing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ashes on the altar during his state funeral on Sept. 27 in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated in July. Franck Robichon/Pool photo via AP President Biden greets Anjali Forber-Pratt and her service dog Kolton following an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to discuss health care costs and protecting Medicare and Social Security on Sept. 27. Greg Nash A man brings his dogs for vaccination during a world rabies day campaign in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sept. 28. Associated Press/Achmad Ibrahim Feminist groups, guarded by female police officers, march on “International Abortion Day” to demand legal, free and safe abortions in Mexico City, on Sept. 28. Associated Press/Marco Ugarte A young man walks as another rides his bicycle toward the border crossing between Georgia and Russia at Verkhny Lars, as they leave Chmi, Russia, on Sept. 28. Long lines of vehicles have formed at the border crossing between Russia’s North Ossetia region and Georgia after Moscow announced a partial military mobilization. AP Photo Vice President Harris looks through binoculars at a military observation post in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, on Sept. 29. Thomas Maresca/UPI Photo A maple tree displays its autumn foliage on Sept. 29 in Bridgton, Maine. The cool temperatures and recent rainy weather have been responsible for the increasing color display of the state’s hardwood trees. Associated Press/Robert F. Bukaty House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Republicans arrive for a press event on Sept. 29 to discuss their “Commitment to America” plan. Greg Nash Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29 in Fort Myers, Fla. Associated Press/Wilfredo Lee Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), left, and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), center, laugh as Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) arrives for a press conference on Sept. 29 to discuss student debt cancellation. Peter Afriyie A first responder with Orange County Fire Rescue makes her way through floodwaters looking for residents of a neighborhood needing help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29 in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press/Phelan M. Ebenhack Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), alongside Clifton Truman Daniel and the Missouri congressional delegation, unveil a Statue of former President Harry Truman in the Capitol Rotunda on Sept. 29. Peter Afriyie Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson kisses her husband, Patrick Jackson, during a photo-op outside the Supreme Court following her investiture ceremony on Sept. 30. Peter Afriyie Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Peter Afriyie, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris Tags Ayanna Pressley Biden California Charles Schumer Cuba Florida Georgia Guatemala Hurricane Ian Ilhan Omar Indonesia Italy Japan Joe Biden Kamala Harris Ketanji Brown Jackson Maine Mexico Nancy Pelosi Russia Shinzo Abe South Korea Ukraine Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email More Media News See All In The Know Bill Maher reverses midterms prediction, says abortion can save Democrats by Judy Kurtz 3 days ago In The Know / 3 days ago Media Photos of the Week: Hurricane Fiona, the queen’s funeral and a beagle by The Hill staff 1 week ago Media / 1 week ago Sunday Talk Shows World Bank president calls European energy problem ‘immense,’ says US should increase production by Chloe Folmar 2 weeks ago Sunday Talk Shows / 2 weeks ago In The Know Trace Adkins says appearing on Trump’s ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ was ‘most stressful thing’ he’s ever done by Chloe Folmar 2 weeks ago In The Know / 2 weeks ago See All Video/Hill.TV See all Hill.TV See all Video Rising Best Of Rising: Sep. 26-29 by TheHill.com 09/30/22 11:15 AM ET Rising / 7 hours ago Rising Rising: September 29, 2022 by TheHill.com 09/29/22 10:36 AM ET Rising / 1 day ago Rising Rising: September 28, 2022 by TheHill.com 09/28/22 10:23 AM ET Rising / 2 days ago See all Hill.TV See all Video Top Stories See All News Lawmakers furious at Democratic leaders after stock trading ban stalls by Tobias Burns and Karl Evers-Hillstrom 3 hours ago News / 3 hours ago Campaign Most registered voters say Trump shouldn’t be allowed to serve a second term, says new poll by Max Greenwood 3 hours ago Campaign / 3 hours ago International Pipeline sabotage is mystery, but Putin, Russia are prime suspects by Laura Kelly 6 hours ago International / 6 hours ago Finance House sends stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown to Biden’s desk by Aris Folley 5 hours ago Finance / 5 hours ago See All Most Popular Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ... The Memo: Michigan appears set to ... In scathing statement, Democrat calls ... Most registered voters say Trump ... Abrams fetal heartbeat comments draw ... CDC no longer recommends universal ... Lawmakers furious at Democratic ... Judge denies student debt ... Ex-Trump adviser Stephen ... Ron Johnson comes under heavy fire ... Biden administration unveils Russia ... AAP issues new guidance for head lice ... Schmitt holds double-digit lead in ... Second COVID booster effective at ... Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ... House passes bill addressing mental ... Fetterman’s lead over Oz shrinks in ... Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband ... Load more Video Watch live: White House monkeypox response team holds briefing News See all Video