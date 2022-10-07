Media Photos of the Week: Human tower, home run record and a blessed rooster by The Hill staff - 10/07/22 4:30 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 10/07/22 4:30 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Joan Mateu Parra Members of Castellers de Vilafranca team fall as they try to complete their human tower during the 28th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, on Oct. 2. Protesters wearing papier-mache heads of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Thérèse Coffey, left, attend a rally in Victoria Square, outside the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Center in Birmingham, England, on Oct. 2. Jacob King/PA via AP A rooster is held at the blessing of the animals service during the St. Francis of Assisi Day celebration at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City on Oct. 2. St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals. John Angelillo/UPI Photo Followers of former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is running for his old office, react to partial results after general election polls closed in Rio de Janeiro on Oct. 2. Associated Press/Silvia Izquierdo Ranger Rick, the mascot of the kid’s magazine printed by the National Wildlife Federation, stands in the rain outside the Supreme Court on Oct. 3 during oral arguments of Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency to examine proper testing for whether wetlands are “waters of the United States” under the law of that name. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., on Oct. 3. Associated Press/Godofredo A. Vásquez A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missile launch is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 4. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains as North Korea escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies. Associated Press/Lee Jin-man Supporters in favor of stronger voting rights participate in a chant during a rally held by a coalition of voting groups outside the Capitol on Oct. 4. as the Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in Merrill v. Milligan over voting rights in Alabama. Greg Nash The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits his 62nd home run of the season in the first inning, breaking the American League record and the record held by Roger Maris during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 4. Matt Pearce/UPI Photo Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, NASA astronaut and Commander Nicole Mann and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata pose for a photo before heading to the launch pad for the SpaceX Crew-5 mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Oct. 5. Pat Benic/UPI Photo President Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave to members of Poderistas, a Latina civic group, as they head towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 5. The president and first lady were heading to Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Ian. Greg Nash People watch the burning of effigies of demon king Ravana and his son and brother in New Delhi, India, on Oct. 5. Ramlila is a dramatic folk reenactment of the life of Hindu lord Rama. After the enactment of the legendary war between good and evil, the Ramlila celebrations climax in the Dussehra night festivities, where the giant effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbakaran and son Meghnad are burnt, typically with fireworks. Associated Press/Altaf Qadri President Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a tour of the area on Oct. 5 in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Associated Press/Evan Vucci Amnesty International activists organize a sit-in at Rome’s Capitol Hill in solidarity with protesters in Iran on Oct. 5. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the past two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran’s morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code. Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia A woman weeps during a candlelight vigil for the victims of Saturday’s soccer stampede, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, on Oct. 5. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the stadium that left a number of people dead and hundreds of others injured when police fired tear gas after a soccer match and set off a panicked run for the exits. Associated Press/Rizki Dwi Putra A Russian rocket sticks out of the ground in a forest near Oleksandrivka village, Ukraine, on Oct. 6. Associated Press/Francisco Seco Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), left, and his Republican challenger Blake Masters, right, arrive on stage prior to a televised debate in Phoenix, Ariz., on Oct. 6. Associated Press/Ross D. Franklin A police officer lays flowers during a ceremony for those killed in the attack on the Young Children’s Development Center in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, northeastern Thailand, on Oct. 7. A former policeman facing a drug charge burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history. Associated Press/Sakchai Lalit

Photos curated by: Greg Nash and Valerie Morris

Tags Arizona Biden Blake Masters Brazil California England Florida India Indonesia Iran Japan Jill Biden Joe Biden Liz Truss Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Mark Kelly New York North Korea South Korea Spain Texas Thailand Thérèse Coffey Ukraine 