Media Photos of the Week: Lighting festival, Jan. 6 hearing and a postseason fowl by TheHill.com - 10/14/22 4:58 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by TheHill.com - 10/14/22 4:58 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Thein Zaw Buddhist devotees and monks pray at the popular Shwedagon Pagoda during the full moon day of Thadingyut, the lighting festival to mark the end of Buddhist Lent on Oct. 9, in Yangon, Myanmar. The Thadingyut Festival marks Buddha’s descent from heaven after he sermonized the Abhidamma to his mother, who was born in heaven. A man holds his daughter next to an overflow ravine that triggered flooding in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, on Oct. 9. At least 22 people died due to flash floods, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said. Associated Press/Matias Delacroix Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after becoming the Formula One drivers’ world champion during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan on Oct. 9. Associated Press/Toru Hanai A Hunter’s Moon rises behind the Washington Monument in D.C. on Oct. 9. Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster A large pumpkin is inspected prior to weighing at the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Oct. 10. Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., won with his 2,560 pound squash. Terry Schmitt/UPI Photo Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 10. Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Associated Press/Adam Schreck Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) speak with employees at Atlantic Bridge & Engineering in Candia, N.H., on Oct. 10 as Hassan campaigns for reelection with less than a month until Election Day. Greg Nash Hopi children dance in front of City Hall on Indigenous Peoples Day in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Oct. 10. Associated Press/Felicia Fonseca An installation ahead of a ‘Trees For Life’ COVID-19 memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London, in honor of those who served the nation and those who died during the pandemic on Oct. 11. Dan Kitwood/pool via AP President Biden gives remarks virtually to the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington on Oct. 11. Greg Nash Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) shakes the hand of Republican challenger Jen Kiggans after a debate sponsored by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Congress on Oct. 12 in Virginia Beach, Va. Associated Press/Steve Helber A goose takes flight over the infield during the eighth inning in Game 2 of a National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on Oct. 12 in Los Angeles. Associated Press/Mark J. Terrill Ilan and Lori Alhadeff, center, react at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as they hear that their daughter’s murderer, Nikolas Cruz, will not receive the death penalty for committing the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool A soldier peeks into a newly unveiled Comprehensive Inspection Train unit at the Jakarta-Bandung Fast Railway station in Tegalluar, West Java, Indonesia, on Oct. 13. The 88-mile high-speed railway worth $5.5 billion is being constructed by PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China, a joint venture between an Indonesian consortium of four state-owned companies and China Railway International Co. Ltd. The joint venture says the trains that will be the fastest in Southeast Asia. Associated Press/Dita Alangkara A Ukrainian territorial defense deminer takes Russian ammunition left behind as his team clears mines near Grakove, Ukraine, on Oct. 13. Associated Press/Francisco Seco Previously unseen footage of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is shown during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Oct. 13. Alex Wong/Getty Images/Pool A photo is taken during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Oct. 13, which focused on former President Trump’s efforts to remain in power following his 2020 election defeat. Peter Afriyie Fans reach for Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez’s two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston on Oct. 13. Associated Press/Kevin M. Cox Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Peter Afriyie, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris Tags Arizona Biden California Elaine Luria England Florida Indonesia Japan Maggie Hassan Myanmar New Hampshire Texas Trump Ukraine Venezuela Virginia Washington Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... 