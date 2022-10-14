trending:

Photos of the Week: Lighting festival, Jan. 6 hearing and a postseason fowl

by TheHill.com - 10/14/22 4:58 PM ET
Buddhist devotees and monks pray at the popular Shwedagon Pagoda
Associated Press/Thein Zaw
Buddhist devotees and monks pray at the popular Shwedagon Pagoda during the full moon day of Thadingyut, the lighting festival to mark the end of Buddhist Lent on Oct. 9, in Yangon, Myanmar. The Thadingyut Festival marks Buddha’s descent from heaven after he sermonized the Abhidamma to his mother, who was born in heaven.
A man holds his daughter next to an overflow ravine
A man holds his daughter next to an overflow ravine that triggered flooding in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, on Oct. 9. At least 22 people died due to flash floods, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said. Associated Press/Matias Delacroix
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates with teammates
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after becoming the Formula One drivers’ world champion during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan on Oct. 9. Associated Press/Toru Hanai
A full Hunter's moon rises behind the Washington Monument
A Hunter’s Moon rises behind the Washington Monument in D.C. on Oct. 9. Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster
A large pumpkin is inspected prior to weighing
A large pumpkin is inspected prior to weighing at the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Oct. 10. Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., won with his 2,560 pound squash. Terry Schmitt/UPI Photo
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 10. Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Associated Press/Adam Schreck
Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) speak with employees at Atlantic Bridge & Engineering
Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) speak with employees at Atlantic Bridge & Engineering in Candia, N.H., on Oct. 10 as Hassan campaigns for reelection with less than a month until Election Day. Greg Nash
Hopi children dance on Indigenous Peoples Day
Hopi children dance in front of City Hall on Indigenous Peoples Day in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Oct. 10. Associated Press/Felicia Fonseca
An installation ahead of a 'Trees For Life' COVID-19 memorial service
An installation ahead of a ‘Trees For Life’ COVID-19 memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London, in honor of those who served the nation and those who died during the pandemic on Oct. 11. Dan Kitwood/pool via AP
President Biden gives remarks virtually to the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control
President Biden gives remarks virtually to the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington on Oct. 11. Greg Nash
Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) shakes the hand of Republican challenger Jen Kiggans after a debate
Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) shakes the hand of Republican challenger Jen Kiggans after a debate sponsored by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Congress on Oct. 12 in Virginia Beach, Va. Associated Press/Steve Helber
A goose takes flight over the infield during the eighth inning in Game 2
A goose takes flight over the infield during the eighth inning in Game 2 of a National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on Oct. 12 in Los Angeles. Associated Press/Mark J. Terrill
Ilan and Lori Alhadeff, center, react as they hear that their daughter's murderer will not receive the death penalty
Ilan and Lori Alhadeff, center, react at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as they hear that their daughter’s murderer, Nikolas Cruz, will not receive the death penalty for committing the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool
A soldier peeks into a newly unveiled Comprehensive Inspection Train unit
A soldier peeks into a newly unveiled Comprehensive Inspection Train unit at the Jakarta-Bandung Fast Railway station in Tegalluar, West Java, Indonesia, on Oct. 13. The 88-mile high-speed railway worth $5.5 billion is being constructed by PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China, a joint venture between an Indonesian consortium of four state-owned companies and China Railway International Co. Ltd. The joint venture says the trains that will be the fastest in Southeast Asia. Associated Press/Dita Alangkara
A Ukrainian territorial defense deminer takes Russian ammunition left behind
A Ukrainian territorial defense deminer takes Russian ammunition left behind as his team clears mines near Grakove, Ukraine, on Oct. 13. Associated Press/Francisco Seco
Previously unseen footage of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is shown during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing
Previously unseen footage of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is shown during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Oct. 13. Alex Wong/Getty Images/Pool
A photo is taken during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing
A photo is taken during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Oct. 13, which focused on former President Trump’s efforts to remain in power following his 2020 election defeat. Peter Afriyie
Fans reach for Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez's two-run home run
Fans reach for Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez’s two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston on Oct. 13. Associated Press/Kevin M. Cox

Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Peter Afriyie, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris

