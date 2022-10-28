Media Photos of the Week: Swimmers, Senate race and a solar eclipse by The Hill staff - 10/28/22 4:26 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 10/28/22 4:26 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Anthony Kwan Swimmers compete in the annual harbor race at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong on Oct. 23. Thousands of swimmers took part in Hong Kong’s iconic race across the harbor from Hong Kong Island to Kowloon Peninsula. Photos of the Week: Swimmers, Senate race and a solar eclipse Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region on Oct. 23. Associated Press/LIBKOS Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Scuderia Ferrari is spun out by British Formula One driver George Russell of Mercedes-AMG Petronas during the first lap of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 23. Greg Nash/UPI Photo Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, right, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel celebrate after the Astros defeated the New York Yankees 6-5 to win Game 4 and the American League Championship baseball series on Oct. 24 in New York. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson A Nepalese policeman applies vermillion on the forehead of a police dog during the Kukkur Tihar dog festival at their kennel division in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Oct. 24. Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during Kukkur Tihar, which falls on the second day of the Tihar festival, one of the most important Hindu festivals of this Himalayan nation. Associated Press/Niranjan Shrestha Rishi Sunak, center, waves after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest at the Conservative Party headquarters in London, on Oct. 24. Sunak, a former British Treasury chief, replaced Liz Truss as prime minister a day later. Associated Press/Alberto Pezzali First lady Jill Biden holds hands with singer Mary J. Blige during an event to launch the American Cancer Society’s national roundtables on breast and cervical cancer in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 24. Associated Press/Patrick Semansky A girl makes a rangoli, a hand decorated pattern on the floor, as part of Diwali festivities in Ahmedabad, India, on Oct. 24. Associated Press/Ajit Solanki The sun is partially obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland, on Oct. 25. People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible across Europe, Western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. Associated Press/Michal Dyjuk WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner on a TV screen is seen through a video camera viewer as she waits to appear in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Moscow Regional Court in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 25. A Russian court has started hearing Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. Associated Press/Alexander Zemlianichenko President Biden prepares to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine targeting the omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 25. Al Drago/UPI Photo Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin, left, participates in a debate against incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted by Spectrum News NY1, on Oct. 25 at Pace University in New York. Associated Press/Mary Altaffer, Pool Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman and Republican candidate Mehmet Oz participate in the Nexstar Pennsylvania Senate debate at WHTM ABC27 in Harrisburg, Pa., on Oct. 25. Greg Nash Syrian refugees sit in the back of a truck next to their belongings as they wait at a gathering point to cross the border back home to Syria, in the eastern Lebanese border town of Arsal, Lebanon, on Oct. 26. Associated Press/Hussein Malla Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz gives remarks after receiving an endorsement from the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association in Harrisburg, Pa., on Oct. 26. Greg Nash Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman greets Dave Mathews during a rally at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Oct. 26. Greg Nash Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) look over a memorial at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Mo., on Oct. 27. On Oct. 24, a gunman broke into the school, shot and killed a student and teacher and injured eight others. Police killed the 19-year-old gunman, who was a 2021 graduate of the school. Bill Greenblatt/UPI Photo Former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu, center, surrounded by security and his supporters, visits at Hatikva Market in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 28, during his campaign ahead of the country’s elections. Israel is heading into its fifth elections in under four years on Nov. 1. Associated Press/Ariel Schalit Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Brittney Griner Cori Bush England India Israel Jamaal Bowman Jill Biden Joe Biden John Fetterman Kathy Hochul Lebanon Lee Zeldin Mehmet Oz Missouri Nepal New York Pennsylvania Poland Rishi Sunak Russia Syria Taiwan Texas Ukraine Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email More Media News See All Court Battles Bannon 'doesn't like the optic' of taking the Fifth Amendment in testimony: lawyer by Chloe Folmar 6 days ago Court Battles / 6 days ago Media Jill Biden gives interview to Newsmax by Alex Gangitano 2 weeks ago Media / 2 weeks ago Media Photos of the Week: Lighting festival, Jan. 6 hearing and a postseason fowl by TheHill.com 2 weeks ago Media / 2 weeks ago Media Haberman on Trump: ‘He wants The New York Times to approve of him’ by Julia Shapero 2 weeks ago Media / 2 weeks ago See All Video/Hill.TV See all Hill.TV See all Video Rising Best of Rising Oct 24-27 by TheHill.com 10/28/22 11:03 AM ET Rising / 6 hours ago Rising Rising: October 27, 2022 by TheHill.com 10/27/22 10:31 AM ET Rising / 1 day ago Rising Rising: October 26, 2022 by TheHill.com 10/26/22 10:27 AM ET Rising / 2 days ago See all Hill.TV See all Video Top Stories See All House Paul Pelosi violently assaulted at Speaker’s home by Mychael Schnell 9 hours ago House / 9 hours ago National Security Eastman appeals court order to turn over emails to Jan. 6 committee by Rebecca Beitsch 4 mins ago National Security / 4 mins ago News/Campaigns Five takeaways on Musk’s Twitter takeover by Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech 2 hours ago News/Campaigns / 2 hours ago Finance Rettig out as IRS commissioner by Tobias Burns 4 hours ago Finance / 4 hours ago See All Most Popular Biden predicts student loan ... Rettig out as IRS commissioner Paul Pelosi violently assaulted at ... Property insurance company cancels ... Pence on attack against Pelosi’s ... Paul Pelosi attacker asked ‘Where ... Five takeaways from the Alaska Senate ... Republicans see new opportunity to ... Hochul’s lead over Zeldin narrows ... Tax gap rises as IRS finds amount of ... Democratic Senate campaign arm hits ... Five takeaways on Musk’s Twitter ... Mexico moves closer to a devastating ... Racist, antisemitic tweets quickly ... Michigan GOP governor candidate ... McConnell ‘horrified and ... Why the GDP rebound isn’t soothing ... House GOP lawmakers push permanent ... Load more Video Watch live: White House monkeypox response team holds briefing News See all Video