Photos of the Week: A mudslide, the World Series and Halloween

AP Photo Residents walk beside damaged homes at Maguindanao's Datu Odin Sinsuat town in the southern Philippines on Oct. 30. Victims of a huge mudslide, set off by Tropical Storm Nalgae in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami, mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground toward a mountain and were buried alive, an official said Sunday. Flowers are seen at the scene of a deadly incident in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 30 following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing more than 150 people and injuring dozens more. Associated Press/Ahn Young-joon Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, left, heads the ball past West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on Oct. 30. Associated Press/Jon Super Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva embraces his wife, Rosângela, after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff election to become the country’s next president in Sao Paulo on Oct. 30. Associated Press/Andre Penner A protester wearing an “Arrest Trump” shirt and holding a sign that reads “Trick or Treason” stands in front of a state criminal court before opening statements in the Trump Organization trial in Manhattan in New York City on Oct. 31. Former President Trump’s company is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud. Associated Press/Ted Shaffrey President Biden and first lady Jill Biden host local children of firefighters, nurses, police officers and members of the National Guard for Halloween trick-or-treating on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Oct. 31. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo A reveler shows off her costume during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade on Oct. 31 in New York. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson Truckers in Brazil supportive of President Jair Bolsonaro block a highway to protest his runoff election loss to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Embu das Artes on the outskirts of Sao Paulo on Nov. 1. Associated Press/Andre Penner A devotee holds an ornately decorated statue of Nuestra Señora de la Santa Muerte, or Our Lady of Holy Death, in Mexico City’s Tepito neighborhood on Nov. 1. La Santa Muerte is a cult image and folk saint associated with healing, protection and safe delivery to the afterlife by her devotees. Associated Press/Fernando Llano People walk by United Nations vehicles on fire in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Nov. 1. Angry crowds in eastern Congo have set fire to U.N. vehicles as frustrations mount over the advance of M23 rebels. The violence late Tuesday came amid false rumors that the U.N. had transported rebels. Associated Press/Moses Sawasawa Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), right, campaigns with Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) at an Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship event on Nov. 1 in East Lansing, Mich. This is the first time that the Republican congresswoman has publicly endorsed a Democrat. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Phillies a 6-0 lead over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Nov. 1. Ray Stubblebine/UPI Photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), from left, former President Obama, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jackie Rosen (D-Nev.) and Reps. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), Susie Lee (D-Nev.) and Dina Titus (D-Nev.) stand on stage during a campaign event on Nov. 1 in North Las Vegas, Nev. Associated Press/John Locher Military helicopters take off from the West Lawn of the Capitol during a casualty evacuation exercise by the U.S. Capitol Police on Nov. 2. Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite Tourists film parachutists as they approach the historical site of the Giza Pyramids, near Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 2. More than 100 parachutists from 16 countries are participating in the “Jump Like a Pharaoh” festival at the site of Giza Pyramids ahead of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Egypt on Nov. 6. Associated Press/Amr Nabil People gather during a protest for higher wages at the Plaza Mayor in Madrid on Nov. 3. The protest, called by Spain’s labor unions, is to demand higher wages to offset the higher cost of living fueled by global inflation. Associated Press/Manu Fernandez Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), right, joins former President Trump to speak during a campaign event at Sioux Gateway Airport on Nov. 3 in Sioux City, Iowa. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins tags Yuli Gurriel in a rundown during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Nov. 3 in Philadelphia. Associated Press/David J. Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris 