Media Photos of the Week: Election Day, Veterans’ Day and World Series champs by The Hill staff - 11/11/22 3:30 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 11/11/22 3:30 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Greg Nash Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Senate Mehmet Oz and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) listen to local business owners during a roundtable discussion at the Washington Crossing Inn in Washington Crossing, Pa., on Nov. 6. Supporters of Pennsylvania Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano speak to a supporter of Democratic candidate for governor, Josh Shapiro, before a rally at Bucks County Community College in Newtown, Pa., on Nov. 6. Greg Nash Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman speaks during a rally for gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D), at Bucks County Community College in Newtown, Pa., on Nov. 6. Greg Nash Dawid Kubacki from Poland soars through the air during the FIS Men’s HS134 competition at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Wisła, Poland, on Nov. 6. Associated Press/Adam Nurkiewicz Houston Astros players celebrate during a victory parade honoring the 2022 World Series baseball champions on Nov. 7 in Houston. Associated Press/David J. Phillip Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) receives coffee from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) outside a polling station as she greets voters at Woodbridge Middle School in Woodbridge, Va., on Election Day, Nov. 8. Greg Nash Guests watch returns during an election night party hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the Westin in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 9. Greg Nash House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) waves to guests as he arrives on stage during an election night party at the Westin in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 9 Greg Nash A man jogs through a flooded road in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 9 as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens to a hurricane. Gary I Rothstein/UPI Photo President Biden answers a question from NBC’s Kristen Welker about his reelection plans in 2024 during a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House on Nov. 9 following the midterm elections. Greg Nash Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer, left, and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler lay down a wreath to commemorate the victims of the “Night of Broken Glass” at the Shoah Wall of Names Memorial in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Associated Press/Theresa Wey The Mexico City skyline as seen at sunset, Nov. 9, 2022. Associated Press/Fernando Llano A dancer performs in the streets during the first Latin American meeting of transformist arts titled “Diverse Hemispheres” in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The three-day event aims to raise awareness of the LGBTQ community and promote equality, respect and acceptance of diversity in art. Associated Press/Dolores Ochoa Demonstrators participate in a Kick Big Polluters Out protest at the COP27 United Nations Climate Summit on Nov. 10 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Associated Press/Peter Dejong A self-propelled artillery vehicle fires near Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Associated Press/Roman Chop Vice President Harris with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough arrive for the National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta 