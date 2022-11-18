trending:

Twitter will ‘struggle just to keep the lights on’ amid ‘mass exodus,’ source tells CNN

by Chloe Folmar - 11/18/22 10:10 AM ET
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A former Twitter executive said on Thursday that the company will “struggle just to keep the lights on” after newly established Twitter owner Elon Musk’s mass firings of the social media platform’s employees and resignations have taken a serious toll on the staff.

“Elon is finding out that he can’t bully top senior talent. They have lots of options and won’t put up with his antics,” the executive told CNN’s Oliver Darcy.

“They will struggle just to keep the lights on.”

Darcy said that six current and former employees of Twitter corroborated the executive’s account of the slew of resignations that took place this week.

The source also reported that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s firings of about 50 percent of Twitter’s workforce ushered in a “mass exodus” of other employees.

“I don’t want to stick around to build a product that’s being poisoned from the inside and out,” one person who quit told the senior media reporter.

Sources said that the exodus left leaders of the company “scrambling” to urge key employees to stay at Twitter.

Musk’s leadership of Twitter, which began in late October, has faced criticism by users and former employees.

The multibillionaire has reconstructed the company’s workforce while introducing large-scale changes to the platform, including an $8 fee for verification.

Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist,” is expected to make changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies, although those changes have not been announced.

