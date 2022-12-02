Media Photos of the Week: Holiday prep, Macron visit and lion cubs by The Hill staff - 12/02/22 4:08 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 12/02/22 4:08 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Eduardo Verdugo Supporters of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador march in Mexico City, on Nov. 27. Protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march in Beijing, on Nov. 27. Activists angered by strict anti-coronavirus measures called for China’s powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations on Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Associated Press/Ng Han Guan First responders work to rescue aircraft passengers after a small plane crashed and became stuck in live power lines on Nov. 28 in Gaithersburg, Md. Both occupants were successfully rescued. Associated Press/Tom Brenner The “President’s Own” Marine Band plays during a press preview of the holiday decorations at the White House on Nov. 28. Greg Nash In this image provided by NASA, the Earth and its moon are seen from NASA’s Orion spacecraft on Nov. 28. Orion and its three test dummies entered lunar orbit on Nov. 25, more than a week after launching on the first flight of the Artemis program. The spacecraft was expected to reach a maximum distance of almost 270,000 miles from Earth on Monday. NASA via AP A pitch invader runs across the field with a rainbow flag during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Nov. 28. Associated Press/Abbie Parr A Capitol gingerbread house is prepared by members of Sodexo as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) returns from a meeting at the White House on Nov. 29. Greg Nash Christian Pulisic of the United States scores the winning goal past Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand on Tuesday in a match that moved the United States past the World Cup’s group stage. Associated Press/Manu Fernandez The Capitol Christmas tree, a 78-foot red spruce from Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina, is lit for the first time following a ceremony on Nov. 29. Greg Nash Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) interrupts Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) during a press conference on Nov. 29 following the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. Greg Nash This photo provided by the International Fund for Animal Welfare shows lion cubs at the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minn., on Nov. 30. Four lion cubs that were orphaned during the war in Ukraine have arrived safely at a Minnesota animal sanctuary that has pledged to provide them a permanent home. Julia Comes/IFAW via AP A man looks on as lava erupts from the Mauna Loa volcano on Nov. 30 near Hilo, Hawaii. Associated Press/Gregroy Bull Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) arrives on Nov. 30 for a House Democratic Caucus meeting and leadership election for the 118th session of Congress. Greg Nash National Weather Service members survey damage on Nov. 30 in Flatwood, Ala., following a severe storm the day before. Two people were killed in the Flatwood community, just north of the city of Montgomery. Associated Press/Butch Dill People stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Wadhwan, India, on Dec. 1. The voting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state’s local elections is seen as a barometer of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s popularity ahead of a general election in 2024. Associated Press/Ajit Solanki The Army’s Old Guard Fife and Drum Corp perform during an arrival ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron on the South Lawn of the White House on Dec. 1. Greg Nash French first lady Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave to spectators following an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Dec. 1. Greg Nash French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shake hands as they participate in a photo-op prior to their meeting at the Capitol on Dec. 1. Greg Nash President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron exchange toasts during a state dinner in honor of the French president at the White House on Dec. 1. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) embraces Rep.-elect Max Miller (R-Ohio), who selected first in the Dec. 2 new member room lottery for the 118th session of Congress. 