Trevor Noah signs off  ‘Daily Show’ for the last time

Comedian and political commentator Trevor Noah concluded his seven-year stint hosting Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” on Thursday.

“It’s taught me to be grateful for everything that I have, that I don’t even realize I have,” the South African said tearfully of his experience on the satirical news show.

Noah, who was preceded in his role by Jon Stewart, will be succeeded by a string of one-time hosts before a permanent host is chosen.

“When I started the show I had three clear goals,” said Noah during his Daily Show finale. “I’m going to make sure Hilary gets elected, I’m going to make sure I prevent a global pandemic from starting and I’m going to become best friends with Kanye West.”

“I think it’s time to move on.”

The former host shared three lessons that he learned as head of the Comedy Central show, the final of which was gratitude.

Noah claimed that his seven years on the show revealed to him that “politics are just an invented way to solve…issues.”

“There are not just two ways to solve any problem,” he told viewers.

The second lesson Noah shared with his audience was the importance of context in life and politics.

According to Noah, he accrued haters quickly once he took the reins of “The Daily Show” because of traits like his hair and slight South African accent.

“These people still hate me, but for the right reasons now,” said the comedian. “Because they know me. They understand me.”

Noah signed off by expressing his gratitude to “the wonderful people who helped me make every single episode.”

“The Daily Show” will feature guests including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, Hasan Minhaj, Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes as it prepares for a new full-time host.