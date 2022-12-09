trending:

Media

Photos of the Week: Selfies, World Cup and a Camel

by The Hill staff - 12/09/22 3:48 PM ET
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) takes a selfie
Greg Nash
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) takes a selfie with Democratic Senate leadership for the 118th session of Congress following their leadership election on Dec. 8.
Rescue workers search the waters of the Jukskei river in Johannesburg, South Africa
Rescue workers search the waters of the Jukskei River in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Dec. 4. At least nine people died while eight others were still missing after they were swept away by a flash flood along the river, rescue officials said Sunday. AP Photo
Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson
The Green Bay Packers’ Christian Watson crosses the goal line after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 4, in Chicago. Associated Press/Charles Rex Arbogast
France's Olivier Giroud celebrates with France's Kylian Mbappe
France’s Olivier Giroud celebrates with teammate Kylian Mbappé after scoring the opening goal during a World Cup round of 16 match between France and Poland, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 4. Associated Press/Ebrahim Noroozi
2022 Kennedy Center Honors
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand with the honorees during the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 4. From left, Irish band U2 members Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton, the Edge and Bono; actor, director and producer George Clooney; composer and conductor Tania León; contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant; performer Gladys Knight; the Bidens; Vice President Harris; first gentleman Doug Emhoff and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband, Paul Pelosi. Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Supreme Court
People on both sides of the debate rally outside the Supreme Court on Dec. 5. The Supreme Court is hearing the case of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples — the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik
Weaponized Police Robot Protest
A woman holds up a sign while taking part in a demonstration about the use of robots by the San Francisco Police Department outside of City Hall on Dec. 5. The unabashedly liberal city became the unlikely proponent of weaponized police robots this week after supervisors approved limited use of the remote-controlled devices, addressing head-on an evolving technology that has become more widely available even if it is rarely deployed to confront suspects. Associated Press/Jeff Chiu
Gold Medal Award Ceremony to recognize police officers who served during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) looks over at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after presenting Congressional Gold Medals during a ceremony on Tuesday to recognize police officers who served during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Greg Nash
Gold Medal Award Ceremony to recognize police officers who served during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol
Gladys Sicknick, mother of the late U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, greets Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) following a ceremony on Tuesday to present Congressional Gold Medals for recognizing police officers who served during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Greg Nash
Russia Ukraine War Banksy
A woman takes a selfie in front of an artwork that was made by British street artist Banksy on a building destroyed by the Russian army in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Dec. 6. Associated Press/Efrem Lukatsky
Greece Police Shooting
A protester wears a gas mask on the 14th anniversary of the fatal shooting by the police of 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos, in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Dec. 6. About 6,000 people marched Tuesday night in Thessaloniki to remember the 2008 shooting, and after the protest was over some set fire to trash cans and threw Molotov cocktails at police, who responded with a water cannon and tear gas. No injuries or major damage to property were reported. Associated Press/Giannis Papanikos
Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon looks round after Morocco's Achraf Hakimi scored the winning penalty
Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simón looks round after Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi scored the winning penalty during a shootout in the World Cup round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Dec. 6. Associated Press/Martin Meissner
81st anniversary of the Battle of Pearl Harbor
A serviceman rings a bell during a wreath-laying ceremony held by the National Parks Service and the Friends of the National World War II Memorial to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Pearl Harbor at the National World War II Memorial in Washington on Dec. 7. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo
Live Nativity Scene
Members of Faith & Liberty, including Delilah the camel, participate in a live nativity scene outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Dec. 7. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) greets Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) greets Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) outside the Capitol on Dec. 7 as Warnock returns from the Georgia Senate runoff having defeated Republican candidate Herschel Walker the day before. Greg Nash
Griner Released
President Biden introduces Cherelle Griner after announcing from the Roosevelt Room of the White House that her wife, WNBA star Brittney Griner, has been released from Russia in a prisoner exchange on Dec. 8. The U.S. swapped Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout with Russia to release Griner. Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI Photo
Respect for Marriage Act
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds the Respect for Marriage Act during an enrollment ceremony at the Capitol on Dec. 8. Greg Nash
Festival of Lights
People attend a night light show in Lyon, France, on Dec. 8. Millions of people are expected to experience the four-day Festival of Lights event in the city. Associated Press/Laurent Cipriani

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris

