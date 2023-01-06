Media Photos of the Week: Speaker drama, Damar Hamlin and a light festival by The Hill staff - 01/06/23 4:08 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 01/06/23 4:08 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email People queue to see off late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lying out in state inside St. Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican where thousands went to pay their homage Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023. Pope Benedict, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was 95. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Faithfuls take part in a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary with Pope Francis at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on Jan. 1. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95. Associated Press/Andrew Medichini Local residents carry their belongings as they leave their home ruined in the Saturday Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine, on Jan. 1. Associated Press/Andriy Andriyenko Buhos Marching Band dancers, from Mexico, perform at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 2. Associated Press/Michael Owen Baker Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses and turns away as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati. Associated Press/Jeff Dean The casket of late Brazilian soccer great Pelé is draped in the Brazilian and Santos FC soccer club flags as his remains are transported from Vila Belmiro stadium, where he laid in state, to the cemetery during his funeral procession in Santos, Brazil, on Jan. 3. Associated Press/Matias Delacroix Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen during the first day of the 118th session of Congress on Jan. 3. Greg Nash Reps. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), left; Bob Good (R-Va.), center right; Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), top center; Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), center left; Mary Miller (R-Ill.), top right; and Scott Perry (R-Pa.), right, are seen following the Speaker vote during the first day of the 118th session of Congress on Jan. 3. Greg Nash Cars sit stuck in a flooded underpass at Webster Street and 34th Street that has been underwater since this weekend’s storm in Oakland, Calif., on Jan. 4. Salgu Wissmath/San Francisco Chronicle via AP Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) speaks with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), top right, during the second day of the 118th session of Congress on Jan. 4 as the House attempts to elect a Speaker. Greg Nash President Biden shakes hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after speaking about his infrastructure agenda under the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, on Jan. 4 in Covington, Ky. Associated Press/Patrick Semansky The House chamber is seen following the fifth ballot for Speaker on the second day of the 118th session of Congress on Jan. 4. Greg Nash Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reacts to a vote to adjourn during the second day of the 118th session of Congress on Jan. 4. Greg Nash A woman takes a photo during the Chinese Lantern Festival in Santiago, Chile, on Jan. 4. Associated Press/Matias Basualdo Pope Francis sits as the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is carried through St. Peter’s Square for a funeral mass at the Vatican on Jan. 5. Associated Press/Alessandra Tarantino Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks with Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) following the seventh ballot for Speaker on Jan. 5. Greg Nash Rep.-elect Wesley Hunt (R-Texas), second to left, reacts to a comment from Rep.-elect John James (R-Mich.), right, during the ninth ballot for Speaker on Jan. 5. Greg Nash A tally sheet for the ninth ballot for Speaker is seen on Jan. 5. Greg Nash Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) holds her dog Liberty as the House votes to adjourn following the 11th ballot for Speaker on Jan. 5. Tags Andrew Clyde Andy Biggs Biden Bob Good Brazil California Chile George Santos Georgia house speakership vote John James Josh Allen Kentucky Kevin McCarthy Lauren Boebert Mary Miller Matt Rosendale Mexico Michigan Mitch McConnell Nancy Mace New York Ohio Pope Benedict XVI Pope Francis Russia Scott Perry South Carolina Texas Ukraine Vatican City Wesley Hunt 