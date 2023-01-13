trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Photos of the Week: Surfing, Santos and Superman

by The Hill staff - 01/13/23 3:50 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 01/13/23 3:50 PM ET
A surfer crashes while riding a wave at Praia do Norte
Associated Press/Armando Franca
A surfer crashes while riding a wave at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal, on Jan. 9.
President Biden walks with U.S. Border Patrol agents along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas
President Biden walks with U.S. Border Patrol agents along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on Jan. 8. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil
Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress building in Brasília, Brazil, on Jan. 8. Associated Press/Eraldo Peres
Protesters in support of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro are confronted by police
Protesters in support of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro are confronted by police after the demonstrators stormed the Planalto Palace in Brasília, Brazil, on Jan. 8. Planalto is the official workplace of the president of Brazil. Associated Press/Eraldo Peres
University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett
University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs for his second touchdown in the second quarter against Texas Christian University in the 2023 NCAA College Football National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9. Jon SooHoo/UPI Photo
Members of the press gather round to take photographs of copies of "Spare" by Prince Harry
Members of the press gather round to take photographs of copies of “Spare” by Prince Harry as they go on sale at one past midnight in WH Smith bookstore at Victoria Station on Jan. 10 in London. Leon Neal/Getty Images
Konpira Festival
A lion dancer, known as Shishimai, performs a ritual dance during the Konpira Festival at Kotohiragu shrine in Toranomon business district of Tokyo on Jan. 10. Associated Press/Eugene Hoshiko
North America Leaders’ Summit
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador invites Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau to move closer with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, left, for a group photo before the start of the North American Leaders’ Summit at the National Palace in Mexico City on Jan. 10. Associated Press/Fernando Llano
Reindeer
Reindeer graze near unused mining infrastructure in Longyearbyen, Norway, on Jan. 10. Associated Press/Daniel Cole
Sinkhole in Los Angeles
In this image taken with a drone, a vehicle is stuck in a sinkhole in the Chatsworth section of Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Sinkholes swallowed cars and raging torrents swamped towns Tuesday as California. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) is interviewed outside the House Chamber prior to a vote series on Jan. 10. Greg Nash
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge appears backstage after winning the award for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or television film award for “The White Lotus” during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 10. Jim Ruymen/UPI Photo
Peru Election Protest
Residents carry coffins and photos of the dead during a funeral procession for protesters killed during clashes with police in Juliaca, Peru, on Jan. 11. At least 17 people died Monday in southeast Peru as protests seeking immediate elections resumed in rural areas of the country still loyal to ousted President Pedro Castillo. Associated Press/Hugo Curotto
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.)
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) leaves the Capitol after the final vote of the week on Jan. 12. Greg Nash
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds his weekly on-camera press conference in Statuary Hall on Jan. 12. Greg Nash
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) views a copy of Superman #1
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) views a copy of Superman #1 at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12. Greg Nash
Coal Mine Protest
Police officers carry away a protestor at the village Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany, on Jan. 12. Police have entered the condemned village in order to evict the climate activists holed up at the site in an effort to prevent its demolition, to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. Associated Press/Michael Probst
President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walk along the colonnade of the White House on Jan. 13. Mandel Ngan/Pool Photo via AP
Tags Andrés Manuel López Obrador Biden George Santos Jair Bolsonaro James Comer Jill Biden Justin Trudeau Kevin McCarthy Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
  2. Transgender youth health care bans have a new target: adults
  3. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  4. Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US
  5. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  6. GOP divided in rush to impeach Mayorkas
  7. Youngkin’s political brand at risk after GOP losses in Virginia
  8. Democrats in tough spot with Biden classified documents
  9. Yellen says US is projected to hit debt ceiling on Jan. 19
  10. Washington Post fact-checker gives GOP four ‘Pinocchios’ for IRS ...
  11. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
  12. Iowa official’s wife arrested, charged with voter fraud in 2020 election
  13. Mega Millions: These numbers have been drawn the most since the last jackpot
  14. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  15. 16 Michigan GOP electors sued over documents claiming Trump won 2020 election
  16. Paul Ryan: Trump is a ‘proven loser’
  17. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  18. Backpack had been searched prior to shooting by Virginia 6-year-old
Load more

Video

See all Video