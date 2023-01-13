Media Photos of the Week: Surfing, Santos and Superman by The Hill staff - 01/13/23 3:50 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 01/13/23 3:50 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Armando Franca A surfer crashes while riding a wave at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal, on Jan. 9. President Biden walks with U.S. Border Patrol agents along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on Jan. 8. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress building in Brasília, Brazil, on Jan. 8. Associated Press/Eraldo Peres Protesters in support of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro are confronted by police after the demonstrators stormed the Planalto Palace in Brasília, Brazil, on Jan. 8. Planalto is the official workplace of the president of Brazil. Associated Press/Eraldo Peres University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs for his second touchdown in the second quarter against Texas Christian University in the 2023 NCAA College Football National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9. Jon SooHoo/UPI Photo Members of the press gather round to take photographs of copies of “Spare” by Prince Harry as they go on sale at one past midnight in WH Smith bookstore at Victoria Station on Jan. 10 in London. Leon Neal/Getty Images A lion dancer, known as Shishimai, performs a ritual dance during the Konpira Festival at Kotohiragu shrine in Toranomon business district of Tokyo on Jan. 10. Associated Press/Eugene Hoshiko Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador invites Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau to move closer with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, left, for a group photo before the start of the North American Leaders’ Summit at the National Palace in Mexico City on Jan. 10. Associated Press/Fernando Llano Reindeer graze near unused mining infrastructure in Longyearbyen, Norway, on Jan. 10. Associated Press/Daniel Cole In this image taken with a drone, a vehicle is stuck in a sinkhole in the Chatsworth section of Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Sinkholes swallowed cars and raging torrents swamped towns Tuesday as California. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) is interviewed outside the House Chamber prior to a vote series on Jan. 10. Greg Nash Jennifer Coolidge appears backstage after winning the award for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or television film award for “The White Lotus” during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 10. Jim Ruymen/UPI Photo Residents carry coffins and photos of the dead during a funeral procession for protesters killed during clashes with police in Juliaca, Peru, on Jan. 11. At least 17 people died Monday in southeast Peru as protests seeking immediate elections resumed in rural areas of the country still loyal to ousted President Pedro Castillo. Associated Press/Hugo Curotto Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) leaves the Capitol after the final vote of the week on Jan. 12. Greg Nash Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds his weekly on-camera press conference in Statuary Hall on Jan. 12. Greg Nash Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) views a copy of Superman #1 at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12. Greg Nash Police officers carry away a protestor at the village Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany, on Jan. 12. Police have entered the condemned village in order to evict the climate activists holed up at the site in an effort to prevent its demolition, to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. Associated Press/Michael Probst President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walk along the colonnade of the White House on Jan. 13. Mandel Ngan/Pool Photo via AP 