Photos of the week: Warriors, helicopter crash and Epiphany

Baltimore Ravens guard Patrick Mekari reacts following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati on Jan. 15. The Bengals won 24-17. Indian Tamil Hindu women cook special food to celebrate the harvest festival of Pongal at Dharavi, one of the world's largest slums, in Mumbai on Jan. 15. This celebration, held according to the solar calendar, marks the beginning of the sun's northward movement. Associated Press/Rafiq Maqbool A woman takes a picture from her phone of the installation of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, which peers over the Louis Vuitton flagship store on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris on Jan. 15. This year’s collaboration with Kusama marks the fashion house’s second time working with the now 93-year-old artist following their first joint venture in 2012. Associated Press/Michel Euler People look up at the Statue of Hope, a monument of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., at his memorial on the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo A woman and child push an ice chair across a frozen pond at a public park in Beijing on Jan. 17. China has announced its first population decline in decades as what has been the world’s most populous nation ages and its birthrate plunges. Associated Press/Mark Schiefelbein President Biden and Vice President Harris listen as four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House for the 2022 NBA champions Golden State Warriors on Jan. 17. Associated Press/Susan Walsh Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin celebrates with fans after winning an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in overtime on Jan. 17, in Manhattan, Kansas. Associated Press/Charlie Riedel A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 18. The chief of Ukraine’s National Police says the crash killed 16 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two children. He said nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter. Associated Press/Daniel Cole People walk through “Anima” by Elisava, an installation of more than 3,000 fiber optic threads, as part of the Winter Lights festival in Canary Wharf, in London, on Jan. 18. The Winter Lights festival returned to Canary Wharf for the first time since 2020. Associated Press/Alberto Pezzali Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of Maryland by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader on Jan. 18 in Annapolis. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson Taylor Fritz of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Alexei Popyrin of Australia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne on Jan. 19. Associated Press/Aaron Favila A woman bathes in water during a traditional Epiphany celebration as the temperature dropped to about 10 degrees near the Achairsky monastery outside the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, on Jan. 19. Across Russia, the devout and the daring are observing the Orthodox Christian feast day of Epiphany by immersing themselves in frigid water through holes cut through the ice of lakes and rivers. Epiphany in the Orthodox tradition celebrates the revelation of Jesus Christ as the incarnation of God through his baptism in the River Jordan. Associated Press/Evgeniy Sofiychuk A squirrel holds a chestnut in a city park after a snowfall in Tallinn, Estonia, on Jan. 19. Associated Press/Sergei Grits President Biden talks with Paradise Beach Grille co-owners Chuck Maier and Ally Gotlieb as he visits with business owners and local residents in Capitola, Calif., on Jan. 19 to survey recovery efforts following a series of severe storms. Associated Press/Susan Walsh A Toyota Prius Prime is seen during the public policy day at the Washington, D.C., Auto Show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Jan. 19. People gather on Place de la Republique during a demonstration against proposed pension changes on Jan. 19 in Paris. Workers in many French cities took to the streets Thursday to reject proposed pension changes that would push back the retirement age, amid a day of nationwide strikes and protests seen as a major test for Emmanuel Macron and his presidency. Associated Press/Lewis Joly A woman, part of the anti-government protesters who traveled to the capital from across the country to march against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, tries to hold back the police with a prayer and a bible during clashes in Lima, Peru, on Jan. 19. Associated Press/Martin Mejia 