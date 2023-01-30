Megyn Kelly ripped online after criticizing Jill Biden’s ‘Dr.’ title
Former Fox News host and conservative pundit Megyn Kelly is facing backlash online after she criticized first lady Jill Biden, who holds a doctorate in education, for the use of her “Dr.” title.
Kelly called Biden’s doctorate a “fake title” after an announcer at the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia on Sunday introduced the first lady, who was in attendance in a box to cheer on her hometown Philadelphia Eagles as they earned a Super Bowl trip against the San Francisco 49ers.
“Announcers for this Eagles-49ers game just spotted the First Lady in a box and of course call her ‘Dr. Jill Biden.’ Wonder if she realizes what a wannabe she looks like insisting on this fake title. Get a real MD or just work on your self-esteem,” Kelly wrote on Twitter, prompting a surge of commenters to knock her for the jab.
The first lady earned her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Delaware and is a 30-year classroom teacher. She’s stuck with her teaching post at Northern Virginia Community College throughout her husband’s vice presidency and presidency — which makes her the only first lady to hold a full-time job outside of the White House.
Conservatives have long knocked Biden over her use of the title. A 2020 Wall Street Journal op-ed notably drew backlash after essayist Joseph Epstein suggested Biden drop the “Dr.” from her name.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in 2020, said Biden is a doctor “in the same sense Dr Pepper is.” Conservative pundit Ann Coulter criticized the GRE and GPA requirements at the school where Biden earned her degree.
The right-wing figures have been criticized for their “misogynistic” focus on Biden’s title.
The first lady has said her doctorate is “one of the things I’m most proud of.”