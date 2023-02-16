trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

DirecTV tells GOP senators it dropped Newsmax as part of ‘typical business dispute’

by Julia Mueller - 02/16/23 8:37 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/16/23 8:37 PM ET
Signage for the Newsmax conservative television broadcasting network is displayed at a broadcast TV booth at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, in Houston, Texas on May 28, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Television provider DirecTV has responded to GOP senators’ requests to explain their decision to drop the conservative news network Newsmax, saying the cut was part of a “routine” business dispute after criticism that the move was political. 

“With respect to the Newsmax situation, put simply, this is a typical business dispute that has nothing to do with ideology, politics or censorship – despite unfounded accusations to the contrary by Newsmax, its CEO, its commentators and others,” reads the DirectTV response

After DirecTV dropped Newsmax from its channel lineup last month over a carrier fees dispute, GOP Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Mike Lee (Utah) and Tom Cotton (Ark.) wrote to the cable provider’s corporate leadership demanding an explanation and alleging the company favored liberal programs.

“DirecTV’s decision follows recent revelations of collusion between Big Tech companies and Democrat officials to label conservative speech as ‘misinformation’ and censor it. The silencing of conservative speech at the request of government officials is a direct assault on free speech and a threat to democracy,” the senators argued.

But DirectTV contends it wanted to continue carrying Newsmax “under the exact same terms that have been in place for years,” but that Newsmax ended the partnership when the network “refused to continue these terms and demanded millions of dollars in extra payments.”

“It is in fact Newsmax that dropped DIRECTV,” the letter reads. 

“We agree with you that it’s important to include a wide range of perspectives in our channel line-up, and doing so is a cornerstone of our value proposition to our customers. In fact, we were one of the first pay TV operators to distribute Newsmax when the channel was founded nearly a decade ago.”

Tags carrier fees DirecTV Lindsey Graham Mike Lee Newsmax Ted Cruz Tom Cotton

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  2. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  3. McCarthy tells Mayorkas to ‘stop lying’ about border
  4. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  5. Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
  6. The new red wave is already here
  7. White House brushes off Haley’s call for mental competency test
  8. Fetterman hospitalized for treatment of clinical depression
  9. Joe Biden’s China problem just got a whole lot worse
  10. Gallego leads Sinema, Republican candidates in potential Arizona Senate ...
  11. Train carrying hazardous materials derails outside Detroit
  12. Rubio calls for Buttigieg’s resignation following Ohio train derailment
  13. Arizona court rejects Kari Lake’s claim she won governor’s race, citing no ...
  14. FEC presses Santos to identify campaign treasurer
  15. DirecTV tells GOP senators it dropped Newsmax as part of ‘typical business ...
  16. Georgia grand jury in Trump election probe reports at least one witness may ...
  17. Russian warplanes fly near Alaskan airspace for second time in two days
  18. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
Load more

Video

See all Video