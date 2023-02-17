trending:

Photos of the Week: Shooting, Super Bowl and street art

by The Hill staff - 02/17/23 3:37 PM ET
A student kneels where flowers are being left at the Spartan Statue
Associated Press/Paul Sancya
A student kneels where flowers are being left at the Spartan Statue on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., on Feb. 14. A gunman killed several people and wounded others at Michigan State University. Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself.
Cars move through flooded roads in northern New Zealand
Cars move through flooded roads in the northern New Zealand city of Whangarei as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle hits the Northland on Feb. 12. New Zealand’s national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation’s largest city and killed several people. Michael Cunningham/Northern Advocate via AP
Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show
Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show after the first half of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12 John Angelillo/UPI Photo
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed pressures Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed pressures Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert as he fails to catch a pass in the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Jon SooHoo/UPI Photo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy and announcer Terry Bradshaw after his team won Super Bowl LVII 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. John Angelillo/UPI Photo
Philadelphia Eagles supporters climb a light post
Philadelphia Eagles supporters climb a light post while reacting to the Super Bowl LVII NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles on Feb. 12 in Philadelphia. The Chiefs won 38-35. Associated Press/Nathan Howard
People view the rubble of a destroyed building hit by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City
People view the rubble of a destroyed building hit by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Feb. 13. Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military said aircraft bombed a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and military installations in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants launched four rockets into southern Israel overnight. Associated Press/Adel Hana
A new artwork by street artist Banksy, titled “Valentine's Day Mascara”
A new artwork by street artist Banksy, titled “Valentine’s Day Mascara,” on the side of a building in Margate, England, on Feb. 14. Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
Log Off Movement founder Emma Lembke testifies
Log Off Movement founder Emma Lembke testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to discuss protecting children online on Feb. 13. Annabelle Gordon
A carnival float depicts Russia's President Vladimir Putin kissing the devil
A carnival float depicts Russia’s President Vladimir Putin kissing the devil at the presentation of this year’s satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, on Feb. 14. Hundreds of thousands will see the traditional parade through the streets of Germany’s carnival capital next week on Shrove Monday. Associated Press/Martin Meissner
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) shows a picture of his newly born grandson
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) shows a picture of his newly born grandson Henry as he addresses reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Feb. 14. Annabelle Gordon
a man who resided at the homeless encampment removes his belongings at McPherson Square Park in Washington, D.C.
Officers and workers from the National Park Service stand aside as a man who resided at the homeless encampment removes his belongings at McPherson Square Park in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 15. Jemal Countess/UPI Photo
Nikki Haley speaks during an event where she announced her candidacy
Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during an event where she announced her candidacy for president in Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 15. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo
Shiite worshippers gather at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim
Shiite worshippers gather at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the eighth century, during the annual commemoration of the saint’s death, in Baghdad, Iraq, on Feb. 15. Associated Press/Hadi Mizban
en. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) holds the malfunctioning door in the Senate Subway
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) holds the malfunctioning door in the Senate Subway on Feb. 15. Annabelle Gordon
Visitors take pictures of plum blossoms at the Yushima Shinto shrine
Visitors take pictures of plum blossoms at the Yushima Shinto shrine during the annual plum festival in Tokyo on Feb. 15. Associated Press/Shuji Kajiyama
Anti-government protesters demonstrate against proposed reforms in Bogota, Colombia
Anti-government protesters demonstrate against proposed reforms in Bogota, Colombia, on Feb. 15. Associated Press/Fernando Vergara
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 15. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb. 3 of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. Associated Press/Gene J. Puskar
An emergency crew works at the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment
An emergency crew works at the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment in Van Buren Township, Mich., on Feb. 16. Andy Morrison/Detroit News via AP
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets guests before a luncheon
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets guests before a luncheon for the Coolidge and the American Project to celebrate the 100th anniversary of former President Coolidge’s term at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 16. Greg Nash

Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Annabelle Gordon, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris

