Media Photos of the Week: Shooting, Super Bowl and street art by The Hill staff - 02/17/23 3:37 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 02/17/23 3:37 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Paul Sancya A student kneels where flowers are being left at the Spartan Statue on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., on Feb. 14. A gunman killed several people and wounded others at Michigan State University. Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself. Cars move through flooded roads in the northern New Zealand city of Whangarei as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle hits the Northland on Feb. 12. New Zealand’s national carrier has canceled dozens of flights as Aucklanders brace for a deluge from Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation’s largest city and killed several people. Michael Cunningham/Northern Advocate via AP Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show after the first half of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12 John Angelillo/UPI Photo Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed pressures Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert as he fails to catch a pass in the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Jon SooHoo/UPI Photo Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy and announcer Terry Bradshaw after his team won Super Bowl LVII 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. John Angelillo/UPI Photo Philadelphia Eagles supporters climb a light post while reacting to the Super Bowl LVII NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles on Feb. 12 in Philadelphia. The Chiefs won 38-35. Associated Press/Nathan Howard People view the rubble of a destroyed building hit by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Feb. 13. Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military said aircraft bombed a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and military installations in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants launched four rockets into southern Israel overnight. Associated Press/Adel Hana A new artwork by street artist Banksy, titled “Valentine’s Day Mascara,” on the side of a building in Margate, England, on Feb. 14. Gareth Fuller/PA via AP Log Off Movement founder Emma Lembke testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to discuss protecting children online on Feb. 13. Annabelle Gordon A carnival float depicts Russia’s President Vladimir Putin kissing the devil at the presentation of this year’s satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany, on Feb. 14. Hundreds of thousands will see the traditional parade through the streets of Germany’s carnival capital next week on Shrove Monday. Associated Press/Martin Meissner Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) shows a picture of his newly born grandson Henry as he addresses reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Feb. 14. Annabelle Gordon Officers and workers from the National Park Service stand aside as a man who resided at the homeless encampment removes his belongings at McPherson Square Park in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 15. Jemal Countess/UPI Photo Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during an event where she announced her candidacy for president in Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 15. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo Shiite worshippers gather at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the eighth century, during the annual commemoration of the saint’s death, in Baghdad, Iraq, on Feb. 15. Associated Press/Hadi Mizban Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) holds the malfunctioning door in the Senate Subway on Feb. 15. Annabelle Gordon Visitors take pictures of plum blossoms at the Yushima Shinto shrine during the annual plum festival in Tokyo on Feb. 15. Associated Press/Shuji Kajiyama Anti-government protesters demonstrate against proposed reforms in Bogota, Colombia, on Feb. 15. Associated Press/Fernando Vergara A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 15. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb. 3 of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. Associated Press/Gene J. Puskar An emergency crew works at the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment in Van Buren Township, Mich., on Feb. 16. Andy Morrison/Detroit News via AP Former Vice President Mike Pence greets guests before a luncheon for the Coolidge and the American Project to celebrate the 100th anniversary of former President Coolidge’s term at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 16. Greg Nash Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Annabelle Gordon, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris Tags 2024 presidential election Arizona Banksy Chuck Schumer Colombia England Germany Iraq Israel Japan Kansas Michigan New Zealand Nikki Haley Ohio Palestine Pennsylvania Rihanna South Carolina Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email More Media News See All Media DirecTV tells GOP senators it dropped Newsmax as part of ‘typical business dispute’ by Julia Mueller 21 hours ago Media / 21 hours ago Media Charges against NewsNation reporter are dropped by Tyler Wornell and Cassie Buchman 2 days ago Media / 2 days ago Blog Briefing Room Bill Maher slams Greene, Republicans over State of the Union behavior by Julia Shapero 6 days ago Blog Briefing Room / 6 days ago Administration Biden to sit for Super Bowl interview with Fox Soul, after all by Brett Samuels 1 week ago Administration / 1 week ago See All Video/Hill.TV See all Hill.TV See all Video What America's Thinking Analysis: Voters sour on Joe Biden & Donald Trump, Ruben Gallego leads potential Senate challengers by TheHill.com 02/17/23 2:22 PM ET What America's Thinking / 3 hours ago Rising Best of Rising: Feb 13-Feb 16 by TheHill.com 02/17/23 11:00 AM ET Rising / 7 hours ago Rising Rising: February 16, 2023 by TheHill.com 02/16/23 11:03 AM ET Rising / 1 day ago See all Hill.TV See all Video Top Stories See All Media Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News lawsuit by Dominick Mastrangelo and Zach Schonfeld 2 hours ago Media / 2 hours ago Lobbying Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week by Karl Evers-Hillstrom 12 hours ago Lobbying / 12 hours ago Campaign Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’ by Julia Shapero 7 hours ago Campaign / 7 hours ago Administration DOJ searches Pence group’s offices, finds no classified documents by Brett Samuels 3 hours ago Administration / 3 hours ago See All Most Popular Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ... Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ... Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ... Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes Illinois hobby group says their Alaska balloon is ‘missing in action’ Five times Microsoft’s new Bing chatbot made us question AI’s future House Republicans turn southern border into second campus McCarthy tells Mayorkas to ‘stop lying’ about border DOJ taking over Texas AG corruption probe Load more Video Watch live: White House monkeypox response team holds briefing News See all Video