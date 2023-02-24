trending:

Photos of the Week: Ukraine, Trump Ohio visit and a knot gathering

by The Hill staff - 02/24/23 4:01 PM ET
President Biden arrives to deliver a speech
Associated Press/Evan Vucci
President Biden arrives to deliver a speech marking the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 21.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken helps U.S. military personnel load aid
Secretary of State Antony Blinken helps U.S. military personnel load earthquake aid onto a vehicle at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, on Feb. 19. Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP
Relatives of miners who died in various mine accidents place flowers on crosses
At the Federal Electricity Commission building in Mexico City on Feb. 19, Bishop Emeritus Raúl Vera and relatives of miners who died in various mine accidents place flowers on crosses with the names of several of the victims of the Pasta de Conchos mine collapse. Sunday was the 17th anniversary of the incident, which left the remains of 63 men still trapped. Associated Press/Ginnette Riquelme
Rickey Stenhouse Jr. celebrates with his crew
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates with his crew after winning the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19 in Daytona, Fla. Edwin Locke/UPI Photo
People dressed as members of George Washington's Continental Army shoot bayonet rifles
People dressed as members of George Washington’s Continental Army shoot bayonet rifles during a reenactment at Mount Vernon, the home of George and Martha Washington, in Virginia on Feb. 20. People gathered for war reenactments, musical numbers and house tours to celebrate Presidents Day and George Washington’s birthday. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo
President Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
President Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, center, and Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at the Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Feb. 20. Associated Press/Evan Vucci
President Biden checks his watch as he goes over his speech
President Biden checks his watch as he goes over his speech marking the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine after a surprise visit to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 20 in Kyiv. Associated Press/Evan Vucci
Supporters of Sri Lanka's main opposition shout slogans after police stopped their march
Supporters of Sri Lanka’s main opposition party shout slogans after police stopped their march to protest the postponement of local government elections in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Feb. 20. Associated Press/Eranga Jayawardena
Israelis protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system
Israelis protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system near the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on Feb. 20. Associated Press/Mahmoud Illean
New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck fights with Winnipeg Jets center Sam Gagner
New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck, center, fights with Winnipeg Jets center Sam Gagner in the first period of an NHL hockey game on Feb. 20 in New York. Associated Press/Adam Hunger
Performers from the Beija Flor samba school parade during Carnival celebrations
Performers from the Beija Flor samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 21. Associated Press/Silvia Izquierdo
A member of the traditional Mardi Gras group The Tramps marches during the Krewe of Zulu Parade on Mardi Gras
A member of the traditional Mardi Gras group the Tramps marches during the Krewe of Zulu Parade in New Orleans on Feb. 21. Associated Press/Gerald Herbert
Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars in Ohio
Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars on Feb. 21 in East Palestine, Ohio, following the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment. Associated Press/Matt Freed
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley poses for a photo
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley holds Melody Jimenez, 3, as they get their picture taken with Melody’s mother Ariel Jimenez, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during a town hall at Legacy Manufacturing in Marion, Iowa, on Feb. 21. Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP
Thousands of wading birds gather during the “Snettisham Spectacular”
Thousands of knots gather during the “Snettisham Spectacular” on Feb. 22 in Snettisham, England. The Snettisham Spectacular is a time when particularly high tides push the many wading birds off their feeding ground on the wash to a lagoon, where they wait for the receding tide to continue feeding. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
A supporter of former President Trump wears a hazmat suit and respirator
A supporter of former President Trump wears a hazmat suit and respirator as he crosses the railroad tracks prior to the former president’s arrival to speak in the village of East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 22. Aaron Josefczyk/UPI Photo
Former President Trump walks to the podium to deliver remarks
Former President Trump walks to the podium to deliver remarks at the East Palestine Fire Department station on Feb. 22 in East Palestine, Ohio. Michael Swensen/Getty Images
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) speaks during the Republican Party of Polk County Lincoln Dinner
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) speaks during the Republican Party of Polk County Lincoln Dinner on Feb. 22 in West Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall
Military servicemen carry the coffin of 42-year-old soldier Andrii Bontsiun during a funeral ceremony
Military servicemen carry the coffin of 42-year-old soldier Andrii Bontsiun during a funeral ceremony outside the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, Ukraine, on Feb. 23. Bontsiun died in Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, on Jan. 9. Associated Press/Petros Giannakouris
A visitor stands on a snow-covered road while taking a selfie
A visitor stands on a snow-covered road while taking a selfie in the Angeles National Forest near La Canada Flintridge, Calif., on Feb. 23. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong
Cherry Blossoms near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., are seen blooming
Cherry Blossoms near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., are seen blooming on Feb. 23. Temperatures reached 81 degrees at the nearby Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., breaking a record for the date from 1874. Greg Nash

Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris

