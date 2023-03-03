Media Photos of the Week: Schieweschlawe, Supreme Court and a snarling cat by The Hill staff - 03/03/23 2:21 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 03/03/23 2:21 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Luigi Navarra A view of part of the wreckage of a capsized boat that was washed ashore at a beach near Cutro, Italy, on Feb. 27. Rescue crews searched by sea and air Monday for the dozens of people believed still missing from a shipwreck off Italy’s southern coast that drove home once again the desperate and dangerous crossings of migrants seeking to reach Europe. Associated Press/Luigi Navarra Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after making a three-point basket at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana on Feb. 26 in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won 86-85. Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall A man shakes a wooden disk to keep it on fire during the Schieweschlawe festival in Offwiller, France, on Feb. 26. The Schieweschlawe festival is a Celtic tradition to drive away evil spirits and celebrate the upcoming spring equinox. Associated Press/Jean-Francois Badias Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at the Vodafone stadium in Istanbul on Feb. 26. During the match, supporters threw a massive number of soft toys to be donated to children affected by the powerful Feb. 6 earthquake. Associated Press Visitors test a SK Telecom VR flight simulator during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 27. The four-day show kicks off Monday in a vast Barcelona conference center; it’s the world’s biggest and most influential meeting for the mobile tech industry. Associated Press/Joan Mateu Parra A Palestinian man walks between scorched cars in a scrapyard in the town of Hawara, near the West Bank city of Nablus on Feb. 27. Scores of Israeli settlers went on a violent rampage in the northern West Bank, setting cars and homes on fire after two settlers were killed by a Palestinian gunman. Palestinian officials say one man was killed and four others were badly wounded. Associated Press/Ohad Zwigenberg People in favor of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28 as the court heard arguments in the Department of Education v. Brown and Biden v. Nebraska cases. Annabelle Gordon Students from Metz Middle School in Manassas, Va., take a photo with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in Statuary Hall of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., as he heads to votes on Feb. 28. Greg Nash A demonstrator holds two Nigerian flags as he and others accusing the election commission of irregularities and disenfranchising voters make a protest in downtown Abuja, Nigeria, on Feb. 28. Tensions rose Tuesday as the main opposition parties demanded a new vote for the country’s presidential election, where the latest results show an early lead for the ruling party. Associated Press/Ben Curtis A protester waving a sign interrupts proceedings during the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party’s Feb. 28 hearing. Tasos Katopodis/UPI Photo Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) pauses during her concession speech as her spouse Amy Eshleman applauds on Feb. 28. Associated Press/Charles Rex Arbogast Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers work after a collision near Larissa, Greece, on March 1. The collision between a freight and passenger train occurred near Tempe, some 235 miles north of Athens, and resulted in the derailment of several train cars. Associated Press/Vaggelis Kousioras President Biden and his nominee to be secretary of Labor, Julie Su, celebrate during an event to introduce her in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 1. Greg Nash South Koreans wave national flags during a ceremony to celebrate the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule, in Seoul on March 1. Associated Press/Ahn Young-joon A leopard hisses on March 1 from an enclosure at a shelter in Chubynske, Ukraine, for animals traumatized by the war. The shelter, managed by Natalia Popova in cooperation with the animal protection group UA Animals, has already saved hundreds of animals. Many were wild animals who were kept as pets at private homes before their owners fled Russian shelling and missiles. Associated Press/Vadim Ghirda A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew-6 Dragon capsule atop launches from Launchpad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on March 2. NASA’s Crew-6 mission will head to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Pilot Warren “Woody” Hoburg and Commander Stephen Bowen along with UAE Mission Specialist Sultan Al Neyadi and Russian Cosmonaut Mission Specialist Andrey Fedyaev. Pat Benic/UPI Photo President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) leave a Senate Democratic Caucus luncheon on March 2. Annabelle Gordon Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on March 2. Greg Nash MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell throws one of his pillows while filming a segment with Kimberly Guilfoyle during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on March 2. Greg Nash Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Annabelle Gordon, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris 