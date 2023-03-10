Photos of the Week: Train crashes, protests and spring training

by The Hill staff - 03/10/23 4:40 PM ET

by The Hill staff - 03/10/23 4:40 PM ET

President Biden listens during a prayer after walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on March 5, to commemorate the 58th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” a landmark event of the Civil Rights movement. With Biden is Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Associated Press/Patrick Semansky Rohingya refugees try to salvage their belongings after a major fire in their Balukhali camp at Ukhiya in the Cox’s Bazar district, Bangladesh, on March 5. The massive fire raced through the crammed camp in southern Bangladesh on Sunday, leaving thousands homeless, a fire official and the United Nations said. Associated Press/Mahmud Hossain Opu Boston Red Sox player Justin Turner reacts after being hit in the face on a pitch by Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning in the first inning of their spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., on March 6. Associated Press/Gerald Herbert Georgian riot police spray tear gas towards a protester as they form a cordon during clashes with demonstrators near Parliament on March 7. Thousands took to the streets in the capital Tbilisi on Tuesday to oppose a controversial “foreign agents” bill. AFP via Getty Images Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) holds up a letter from U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger discussing the release of Jan. 6 footage on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show during a press conference following the weekly policy luncheon on March 7. Greg Nash Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-Va.) participates in a ceremonial swearing-in with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for members of the press on March 7. Greg Nash A protester is seen during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic hearing to discuss the origins of COVID-19 on March 8. Greg Nash FBI Director Christopher Wray, U.S. Cyber Command Director Gen. Paul Nakasone, National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, CIA Director William Burns and Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier are seen during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to discuss worldwide threats on March 8. Annabelle Gordon Demonstrators participate in a rally for Washington, D.C., independence near the Capitol on March 8. The group is protesting congressional involvement in local politics as the Senate is expected to vote to block a recently passed D.C. crime bill. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Members of a Cal Fire crew clear snow off the roof of the town’s post office after a series of storms on March 8, in Crestline, Calif. Residents of Southern California mountain towns are still struggling to dig out and get necessities in the aftermath of a record-setting blizzard last month that dumped so much snow that roads became impassable and roofs collapsed. Associated Press/Marcio Jose Sanchez Smoke fills the sky after an empty CSX coal train hit a rockslide along tracks, causing a fiery derailment on March 8 in a remote area just south of Sandstone, W.Va. Four locomotives and 22 empty cars derailed in Summers County near the New River, CSX said. The lead locomotive, which carried a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee, caught fire, and the crew members were evaluated and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the company said. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald via AP Women march against gender-based violence on International Women’s Day in Santiago, Chile, on March 8. Associated Press/Esteban Felix Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp, right, challenges AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on March 8. Associated Press/Alastair Grant An orangutan climbs trees at Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation’s Samboja Lestari Orangutan Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, near the site of the construction of the country’s new capital city in Samboja, East Kalimantan, Indonesia, on March 9. Indonesia is moving its capital city from Jakarta to the island of Borneo amid warnings from environmentalists that move will cause massive deforestation, threaten the habitat of endangered species such as orangutans and imperil the homes of Indigenous communities. Associated Press/Achmad Ibrahim Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) poses for a photo during a bill enrollment ceremony for H.J. Res. 30 on March 9. Annabelle Gordon Norfolk Southern Railway CEO Alan Shaw is seen during a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on March 9 to discuss the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, last month. Greg Nash Supporters hold signs as President Biden announces his fiscal 2024 budget proposal at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia, Pa., on March 9. Laurence Kesterson/UPI Photo White House blasts Tucker Carlson as ‘not credible’ after airing Jan. 6 footage Tucker Carlson revels in congressional ‘hysteria’ over Jan. 6 footage Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Annabelle Gordon, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris

