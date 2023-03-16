trending:

Whoopi Goldberg says she shouldn’t have used Romani slur

by Julia Shapero - 03/16/23 3:24 PM ET
Whoopi Goldberg during an episode of The View on Monday, March 6, 2023. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg on Wednesday apologized for using a Romani slur during an episode of ABC’s “The View.”

While discussing former President Trump’s alleged affair and hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, “The View” co-host referred to “the people who still believe that he got g—– somehow” in the 2020 presidential election.

In a video posted to the daytime political talk program’s Twitter account later on Wednesday, Goldberg acknowledged that she should have said “cheated” instead.

“You know, when you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you were a kid or you remember saying,” Goldberg said. “And that’s what I did today, and I shouldn’t have. I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t … I’m really, really sorry.”

The term Goldberg used — which means cheated, defrauded or swindled — comes from a derogatory name for the Romani people.

The actress and comedian has previously faced scrutiny for her comments on the show about the Holocaust; she received a two-week suspension last year after she suggested that the genocide was not “about race.”

Goldberg apologized for those comments as well but faced fresh scrutiny in December, when she told the Sunday Times that the Holocaust “wasn’t originally” about race.

“It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments,” she said in a second apology at the time.

“I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people,” Goldberg added.

