Photos of the Week: Blossoms, basketball and Silicon Valley Bank

by The Hill staff - 03/17/23 5:49 PM ET

Greg Nash

A man carries a table through a Chiclayo, Peru, street flooded on March 12 by heavy rains from Cyclone Yaku. Cyclone Yaku moved through the South Pacific off the coasts of Peru and Ecuador, where it has affected some provinces in both countries. Associated Press/Aldair Mejia From left: Ke Huy Quan, winner of the award for Best Actor In A Supporting Role; Michelle Yeoh, winner of the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role; Brendan Fraser, winner of the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “The Whale” and Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the award for Best Supporting Actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” appear backstage with their Oscars during the 95th annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles on March 12. John Angelillo/UPI Photo Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, President Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrive at a press conference during the Australia, United Kingdom and U.S. summit on March 13 at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images A waiting woman applauds another in the queue of customers seeking admittance to the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif., on March 13. Terry Schmitt/UPI Photo A young sloth named Gloria, who was rescued after being stolen from the wild and destined for trafficking, hangs from a branch on March 13 after being released in the Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden in Brazil. Associated Press/Bruna Prado A woman wrapped in a Ukrainian flag stands next to the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War, on Ukrainian Volunteer Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14. Associated Press/Andrew Kravchenko An elderly woman stands near a burning building following shelling in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, on March 15, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sergey Shestak/AFP via Getty Images Police use a water cannon to disperse supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 15. Supporters of Khan threw bricks at police who fought back with clubs and tear gas for a second day after officers tried to arrest the ousted premier for failing to appear in court on graft charges. Associated Press/K.M. Chaudary Meghan Hall clears snow from her driveway following a winter storm on March 15 in Poland, Maine. The storm dumped heavy, wet snow on parts of the Northeast, causing tens of thousands of power outages. Associated Press/Robert F. Bukaty A falla figure shows President of Spain Pedro Sánchez, caricatured as Cinderella, during the Fallas Festival in Valencia, Spain, on March 16. Fallas are gigantic cardboard structures that satirically depict current events and personalities. More than 800 fallas compete for the prize for the most beautiful, funniest and most satirical. They will be burned on March 19, in honor of the patron saint of Valencia, San José. Associated Press/Alberto Saiz Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives for a Senate Finance Committee hearing to discuss President Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Annabelle Gordon Sens. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) arrive at the Capitol for votes wearing green on March 16. The Senate is not in session on St. Patrick’s Day. Greg Nash Vice President Harris and husband Doug Emhoff watch during the second half of a first-round men’s college basketball game between Howard University and the University of Kansas in the NCAA Tournament on March 16 in Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press/Morry Gash Furman guard JP Pegues, third from right, celebrates with the team after defeating Virginia in a first-round men’s college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press/Chris O’Meara In this image taken with a drone, a residential swimming pool hangs on a cliffside after a landslide occurred in San Clemente, Calif., on March 16. California’s 11th atmospheric river of the winter has taken parting shots at southern counties as it moves out after walloping the storm-battered state. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong Texas’s Christian Bishop dunks during the second half of a first-round men’s college basketball game against Colgate in the NCAA Tournament on March 16 in Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) greet President Biden as he arrives for the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the Capitol on March 17. Greg Nash Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gives remarks at the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the Capitol on March 17. Annabelle Gordon Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar shakes hands with President Biden as he departs the Capitol following the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon on March 17. Annabelle Gordon Whoopi Goldberg says she shouldn't have used Romani slur Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release 'propaganda'

