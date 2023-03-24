Media Photos of the Week: TikTok, Trump and taxi strike by The Hill staff - 03/24/23 3:23 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 03/24/23 3:23 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Associated Press/Anupam Nath A washerman washes clothes on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, India, on World Water Day, March 22. From droughts stifling once-reliable sources to destructive downpours and floods, what the world does about its water woes is the central question at the U.N.’s three-day water conference that begins Wednesday. A motorist is silhouetted against the setting sun on the eve of the vernal equinox on March 19 in Shawnee, Kan. The equinox marks the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere, with the day and night being roughly equal in duration. Associated Press/Charlie Riedel Baylor forward Jalen Bridges sits on the bench late in the second half of the team’s second-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men’s NCAA Tournament on March 19 in Denver. Associated Press/John Leyba Fans attend the “Here we are” festival to celebrate women’s month in Montevideo, Uruguay, on March 19. Associated Press/Matilde Campodonico Paris residents walk past mounds of uncollected garbage in the streets on March 20. The city’s municipal waste collectors began a strike and blockade of the city’s incinerators 12 days ago over the government’s pensions reforms, which will see them have to work until age 59 to retire, compared with the previous minimum age of 57. Maya Vidon-White/UPI Photo A tear gas canister flies through the air on March 20 as police clash with protesters in Nairobi, Kenya, during a demonstration by supporters of Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga over the country’s high cost of living and an alleged stolen presidential vote. Associated Press/Brian Inganga Actor Jason Sudeikis speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 20. He and the rest of the cast of “Ted Lasso” met with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden to discuss mental health initiatives. Greg Nash People view the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., on March 21, prior to peak bloom. Greg Nash Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend an official welcome ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on March 21. Pavel Byrkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP A man wearing a patriotic colored Guy Fawkes mask and holding an American flag joins a small group of protesters near the Manhattan district attorney’s office on March 21 in New York, in an anticipation of former President Trump’s possible indictment. A New York grand jury investigating Trump over a hush money payment appears poised to complete its work as soon as law enforcement officials make preparations for possible unrest in the event of an indictment. Associated Press/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez A man carries flowers to lay at the grave of a killed soldier in a city cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 21. Associated Press/Andrii Marienko Protesters for the “Stop Dirty Banks” movement participate in a ”die-in” at a Chase Bank in downtown Washington, D.C., on March 21. Annabelle Gordon Julia Louis-Dreyfus reacts as she is honored onstage by President Biden during an event for the Arts and Humanities Award Ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 21. Oliver Contreras/UPI Photo Japan’s Shohei Ohtani celebrates with catcher Yuhei Nakamura and teammates after a 3-2 win over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic Final in Miami, Fla., on March 21. Aaron Josefczyk/UPI Photo Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel arrives for a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on March 22 to discuss the upcoming price hike for their COVID-19 vaccine. Greg Nash Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called tarawih during the eve of the first day of the religion’s holy fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey at Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul on March 22. Associated Press/Emrah Gurel TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew arrives for a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on March 23 to discuss privacy concerns and safeguarding children on the app. Annabelle Gordon Dean Nasca and Michelle Nasca, whose son committed suicide with influence from TikTok, are recognized during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on March 23 to discuss privacy concerns and safeguarding children on the app. Annabelle Gordon Taxi drivers participate in a 24-hour strike to protest various issues, including a recent train crash and private transport services they say are taking away business, in Athens, Greece, on March 23. Associated Press/Petros Giannakouris A Secret Service agent is seen as President Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 23. The president and first lady head to Ottawa, Canada, for meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Greg Nash

ATX drag queen Brigitte Bandit gives testimony in the Senate Chamber at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on March 23. People across the state of Texas showed up to give testimony as proposed Senate bills SB12 and SB1601, which would regulate drag performances, were discussed. Brandon Bell/Getty Images Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Annabelle Gordon, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris 