Texas Observer staff raise $300K in bid to stay open

The staff of the Texas Observer has raised $276,000 in small donations since Monday in a hail-mary attempt to keep the progressive publication open

The crowdfunding campaign comes as the magazine’s board — which voted on Sunday to shut it down for lack of funds — deliberates on whether to keep publishing.

As of press time, the fundraiser had raised nearly three times its immediate goal of $100,000.

The sudden influx of funds, which has now reached almost three times the staff organizers’ original goal, has done little to heal the often-acrimonious relationship between staff and board that decided on Sunday to shutter the magazine.

“Leak from the board: They wanted to cut off our access to the socials here,” editor-in-chief Gabriel Arana wrote on Twitter.

“The board is leaking to the press left and right about internal deliberations and saying contradictory things,” Arana wrote earlier on Wednesday.

That is “what happens when you have no journalists on a board,” he added.

The surprise decision to shutter the magazine triggered an outpouring of anger from Texas and across the country — as well as the crowdfunding campaign started by James Canup, the magazine’s former fundraising director.

Current and former board members and staff clashed over the cause for the closure.

“Our reader base and our donor base is aging out,” Robert Frump, a former board member who resigned in protest over the decision to close, told The Texas Tribune, which broke the story on Sunday.

Nostalgia for the days when the Texas Democrats controlled the state was “a lot of what still drives the Observer,” Frump added.

“We weren’t able to build a bridge to the younger, progressive generation. I think the legacy is worth fighting for, but I do understand why the board feels the way it does.”

But that narrative misplaces the blame, former interim editor Megan Kimble wrote on Twitter.

The board itself was the “source of this nostalgia that supposedly hindered efforts to broaden the magazine’s reach,” she wrote.

One symbolic but charged issue was the legacy of Molly Ivins — a legendary Texas journalist whose iconic columns for The Texas Observer and Dallas Observer achieved canonical status for generations of Texas liberals.

“When I joined the Observer in 2019, staff repeatedly insisted that focusing on Molly Ivins’ legacy — the progressivism of the 1990s — was out of sync with the Texas we lived in and reported on,” Kimble wrote.

“The board decimated that effort,” Kimble wrote.

The board consistently feuded with Tristan Ahtone, a former editor who helped diversity the Observer’s staff and clashed with the board over what he characterized as its handling of a racist incident by the magazine’s business office.

Following Ahtone’s departure 2020, Kimble — who was promoted to the interim editor — sent a list of staff concerns, signed by the entire masthead, ranging from its lack of a human resources department to concerns about fundraising.

“We had this opportunity to try to change some things at the Observer, to make it so that we can support someone like Tristan leading our newsroom,” Kimble told The Objective at the time.

In response, the board canceled an in-progress issue of the magazine and rescinded Kimble’s offer of employment — a move that led to an exodus of staff in late 2021.

In an interview with The Texas Tribune, board president Laura Hernandez Holmes blamed the editorial staff.

“I did struggle with some serious and false and hurtful attacks on my character by the editor,” Hernandez Holmes said, in reference to Arana.

“These attacks on me, and the attacks on the board, kind of just sucked all the energy and focus away from maintaining the financial health of the org in the last couple of months,” she added.

Staff, in turn, told The Daily Beast that they had been blindsided by the decision — announced via a story leaked to the Texas Tribune — which came as a monthly issue was in the works.

All but two members of the Observer’s board voted to shutter the magazine, with one of the dissidents — Eileen Smith — saying that “barring a last-minute infusion of cash, laying off the newsroom staff was the only way forward, which, of course, none of us wanted.”

While the $276,000 currently pledged as of press time would provide a significant infusion, it is still up to the board to decide the magazine’s fate.

If they vote nonetheless to close the magazine, the money will provide severance to staff.

“Heard through rumor mill that board members assured this would ‘at most be a Texas story,’” editor in chief Arana wrote on Twitter Tuesday night.

But the interview requests had poured in from national outlets proved that “The people and the public CARE,” he wrote.

“This is a NATIONAL story. We matter to Texas, to the country, and to democracy,” he added.