Photos of the Week: Trump indictment, tornado and Tom Hanks

by The Hill staff - 03/31/23 2:17 PM ET

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Smoke rises from a burning building in an aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on March 26. Associated Press/Libkos Debris is strewn about tornado damaged homes on March 26 in Rolling Fork, Miss. At least 25 people were killed, and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the massive storm ripped through several towns late last Friday. Associated Press/Julio Cortez A soldier carries a dog found among the rubble of buildings destroyed by a deadly landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador, on March 27. Associated Press/Dolores Ochoa Children and adults depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a school shooting on March 27 in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press/John Bazemore Anti-government protestors burn tires near Beit Yanai, Israel, on March 27. Tens of thousands of Israelis protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan. Associated Press/Ariel Schalit Vice President Harris receives a traditional Kente cloth at the Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast, Ghana, on March 28. Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are on a three-nation African trip to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. Nipah Dennis/AFP via Getty Images A person kneels in front of an entry to The Covenant School that has become a memorial for shooting victims on March 28 in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press/John Amis Musician Steven Van Zandt speaks with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) outside the House Chamber during a vote on March 28. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., the night prior. Greg Nash Actor Richard Gere and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) embrace before a press conference with the International Campaign for Tibet to discuss legislation in support of Tibet on March 28. Annabelle Gordon Actor Tom Hanks and his wife actress Rita Wilson react as President Biden hosts a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 29. Wilson is of Greek descent. Yuri Gripas/UPI Photo Protesters march during a demonstration of the KOVO trade union against the changes in the pension system considered by the government, in Prague, Czech Republic, on March 29. Michal Kamaryt/CTK via AP Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz drinks coffee as he arrives for a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pension Committee hearing to discuss Starbucks union busting on March 29. Annabelle Gordon Women gather and wait to get a free sack of wheat flour at a distribution point, in Peshawar, Pakistan, on March 29. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is providing free flour to deserving and poor families during the Muslim’s holy month of Ramadan due to high inflation in the country. Associated Press/Muhammad Sajjad Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks with Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) following a House Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing to discuss the president’s fiscal 2024 Request for the Department of Justice on March 29. Greg Nash Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin hugs Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) during an event unveiling the Access to AEDs Act at Top of the Hill Conference Center in Washington, D.C., on March 29. Annabelle Gordon Fire and smoke rise from a forest fire in the Nakhon Nayok province, 70 miles northeast of Bangkok, Thailand, on March 30. The fire had engulfed large areas of two mountains by Thursday, and the authorities were trying to contain its spread. Associated Press/Nava Sangthong The House Chamber is seen during the final vote on The Lower Energy Costs Act on March 30. The House passed the GOP-led energy bill in a 225-204 vote. Annabelle Gordon A BNSF train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in Raymond, Minn., on March 30. BNSF officials said 22 cars derailed, including about 10 carrying ethanol, and the track remains blocked. No injuries were reported due to the accident, officials said. The cause of the derailment hasn’t been determined. Mark Vancleave /Star Tribune via AP New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits a solo home run in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants in the 2023 MLB Opening Day baseball game at Yankee Stadium on March 30 in New York City. John Angelillo/UPI Photo Texas Observer will continue publishing after staff raises $300K in three days ‘Rebuilt’ and recovered, Fox News’s Hall plans return to TV Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Annabelle Gordon and Valerie Morris

