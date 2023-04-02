‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Trump indictment

The indictment of former President Trump took center stage on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, with a fake Trump hosting an infomercial for his covers of popular songs to raise money for his legal defense fund.

The fake Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, poked fun at the former president’s efforts to raise money for his campaign following the news last week that a New York grand jury had indicted Trump in an investigation into alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

“Some are saying I’m going to use this indictment to rile up my base so that they give me more money. Not true,” the fake Trump said. “I don’t want anything from my base except their love, their votes — perhaps their money.”

The skit moves to Johnson’s Trump announcing his album of cover songs, called “Now That’s What I Call My Legal Defense Fund,” after the success of his song with prisoners convicted of crimes from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol rioting.

“Wow, what a deal. Just 30 classic covers, all horrible, sung by your favorite president to defend our movement and mostly myself, from the evil Manhattan ‘dah’ — that means district attorney,” the “SNL” cast member said.

The skit then features a number of duets between the fake Trump and other spoofed celebrities, including the famous boxing promoter Don King, played by Kenan Thompson, and Afroman, whose home was recently raided by police, played by Devon Walker. The fake Trump and Afroman performed the rapper’s hit “Because I Got High.”

The skit also took aim at former first lady Melania Trump and her marriage to the former president.

“Since the news of my possible imprisonment I’ve never seen Melania happier,” Trump said. “She’s the most beautiful woman in the world, second only perhaps to many younger, hotter women.”

The fake Trump ends the skit by making a final plea for supporters’ money to be able to afford food in prison.

“If I go to jail, I will need money for commissary snacks,” Trump said. “I will need a supply of ramens to successfully barter with the large man named ‘Lizard.’”

–Updated at 8:19 a.m.