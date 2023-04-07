Photos of the Week: Trump arraignment, Holy Week and sand sculpture

by The Hill staff - 04/07/23 3:32 PM ET

by The Hill staff - 04/07/23 3:32 PM ET

Greg Nash

Cars line up along a road as cleanup continues on April 2 from the previous Friday’s tornado damage in west Little Rock, Ark. Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP A group of fishermen claim a bottle of beer from a derailed railcar on the banks of the Clark Fork River near Quinn’s Hot Springs, west of St. Regis, Mont., on April 2. Montana Rail Link is investigating the derailment, in which no injuries were reported. Ben Allan Smith/The Missoulian via AP Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers makes a gesture toward Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2 in Dallas. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Melineige Beauregard, left, and Chris Guinto, both of Big Island, Hawaii, work on their sand sculptures depicting musicians during preparations for the 2023 Sugar Sand Festival on April 3 in Clearwater Beach, Fla. The festival runs through April 23. Associated Press/Chris O’Meara Students across Nashville, Tenn., walked out of schools and gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol on April 3 to demand action on gun reform laws in the state. A 28-year-old former student of the Covenant School in Nashville, wielding a handgun and two AR-style weapons, shot and killed three 9-year-old students and three adults before being killed by responding police officers on March 27. Seth Herald/Getty Images Flowers and a poster with a photo of blogger Vladlen Tatarsky are placed near the site of an explosion at the “Street Bar” cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia, on April 3. An explosion tore through a cafe in Russia’s second-largest city, killing a well-known military blogger and strident supporter of the war in Ukraine. Some reports said a bomb was embedded in a bust of the blogger that was given to him as a gift. Russian officials said Tatarsky was killed Sunday as he led a discussion at the cafe in the historic heart of St. Petersburg. Associated Press/Dmitri Lovetsky Connecticut players celebrate their win over San Diego State in the men’s national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on April 3 in Houston. Connecticut won 76-59. Associated Press/Godofredo A. Vasquez Google employees hold signs during a protest outside its headquarters in London on April 4. Workers were protesting over alleged union busting and 10,000 potential job losses worldwide. Associated Press/Kirsty Wiggleswort Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is mobbed by the media while she speaks as Trump supporters and protesters gather outside the New York Criminal Court awaiting the arrival and arraignment of former President Trump on April 4. John Angelillo/UPI Photo A Trump supporter and an anti-Trump protester argue outside of New York Criminal Court awaiting the arrival and arraignment of former President Trump on April 4. Ken Cedeno/UPI Photo Photographers work outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse during an arraignment hearing for former President Trump on April 4 in New York. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Former President Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court on April 4 in New York. Trump is appearing in court on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation. He is the first president ever to be charged with a crime. Associated Press/Seth Wenig, Pool Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Daniel Werfel is sworn in by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the headquarters of the IRS in Washington, D.C., on April 4. Annabelle Gordon Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with his family and supporters after defeating Paul Vallas in a runoff election on April 4. Associated Press/Paul Beaty Penitents of the “Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias” brotherhood take their vows of silence before the start of a procession during Holy Week in Zamora in northwestern Spain on April 5. Hundreds of processions take place during Holy Week throughout Spain leading up to Easter Sunday. Paul Hanna/UPI Photo Former member of the Fugees Pras Michel arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States District Court House in Washington, D.C., on April 5. Annabelle Gordon Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) introduces Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to House members during a bipartisan meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on April 5. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and state first lady Suzanne Youngkin dip pretzels in chocolate before an event to present the Spirit of the Virginia award at Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates in Fairfax, Va., on April 6. Greg Nash Youths clash with riot police officers during a protest on April 6 in Nantes, western France. Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to fill the streets of France for the 11th day of nationwide resistance to a government proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The furious public reaction to the plan has cornered and weakened French President Emmanuel Macron. Associated Press/Jeremias Gonzalez Former Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) raises his fists as he delivers his final remarks on the floor of the House chamber as he is expelled from the legislature on April 6 in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans ousted two of three House Democrats who used a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the chamber last week. Associated Press/George Walker IV CNN’s Van Jones in tense exchange with GOP Tennessee state lawmaker: ‘Why are you being so unreasonable?’ Tennessee GOP caucus chair cuts interview with CNN short Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Annabelle Gordon, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.