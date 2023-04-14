trending:

Photos of the Week: Easter Bunnies, Ireland visit and grand slam

by The Hill staff - 04/14/23 4:13 PM ET
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, flanked by two Easter Bunnies, wave from the White House balcony
Annabelle Gordon
President Biden, first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunnies wave during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10.
Jon Rahm shouts at the sky in celebration after winning the 87th Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club
Jon Rahm celebrates after winning the 87th Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 9. Rahm finished 12 under par 276. Bob Strong/UPI Photo
A red panda stands over two large, brightly colored Easter eggs filled with snacks
A red panda named Ichiha searches for snacks in an Easter egg at the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile, on April 9. The zoo has been giving some of its animals ostrich Easter eggs painted with non-toxic tempera and filled with the particular diet of each species. Associated Press/Esteban Felix
Asharuwa dancers perform during the Jos Food Festival in Jos, Nigeria
Asharuwa dancers perform during the Jos Food Festival in Jos, Nigeria, on April 9. The festival was created to promote food tourism and celebrate and showcase the rich indigenous, cultural and agricultural heritage of the area. Associated Press/Sunday Alamba
A man wearing a stack of hats to sell on his head walks past a ferris wheel during the annual Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo festival
A man sells hats during the annual Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo festival, in Lethem, Guyana, on April 9. The festival is an Easter weekend tradition, celebrating the Rupununi savannah cowboy lifestyle. Associated Press/Matias Delacroix
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre raises her arms in surprise at the Easter Bunny, who is standing behind a podium, before a news conference
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stumbles upon the Easter Bunny before addressing reporters during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10. Greg Nash
Masked youths throw petrol bombs at a police Land Rover, which is engulfed in flames
Masked youths throw petrol bombs at a police Land Rover as Republican protesters opposed to the Good Friday Agreement hold a parade in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on April 10. President Biden has been on a visit to Northern Ireland and Ireland to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement this week. Associated Press/Peter Morrison
Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) raises his fist as he is escorted back to the Tennessee House chamber
Metro Nashville Council member Zulfat Suara, left, and Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), escort Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) back to the House chamber on April 10 in Nashville, Tenn. Jones, who was expelled last week from the GOP-led Tennessee House over his role in a gun-control protest on the House floor, was reinstated Monday after Nashville’s governing council voted to send him straight back to the Legislature. Associated Press/George Walker IV
Fans reach out trying to catch a grand slam ball
Fans reach out trying to catch a grand slam ball hit by Texas Rangers’ Adolis Garcia in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on April 10 in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press/Tony Gutierrez
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) tours the Marion Public Library with Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa)
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) tours the Marion Public Library with Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) on April 12 in Marion, Iowa. Scott on Wednesday launched an exploratory committee for a 2024 GOP presidential bid, a step that comes just shy of making his campaign official. Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall
Migrants disembark from a ship in the Sicilian port of Catania as Italian police stand by
Migrants disembark from a ship in the Sicilian port of Catania on April 12. Italy’s right-wing government has declared a state of emergency to help it cope with a surge in migrants arriving on the country’s southern shores. Premier Giorgia Meloni and her Cabinet on Tuesday decided to impose the emergency status for six months. Associated Press/Salvatore Cavalli
A crowd of mourners sit in bleachers during a vigil for the victims of Monday's shooting in Louisville, Ky.
Mourners gather at the Muhammad Ali Center during a vigil for the victims of Monday’s shooting in Louisville, Ky., on April 12. Associated Press/Timothy D. Easley
President Biden gives a thumbs up gesture to the crowd as he leaves after speaking at the Windsor Bar and Restaurant
President Biden is greeted by crowds as he leaves after speaking at the Windsor Bar and Restaurant in Dundalk, Ireland, on April 12. Associated Press/Patrick Semansky
A demonstrator in an orange safety vest holds a lit flare as smoke billows out over the crowd behind them
Demonstrators hold torches as they march along the streets of Paris on April 13. French trade unions urged a show of force on the streets a day before the Constitutional Council’s ruling on the legality of the bill to raise the retirement age by two years to 64. Maya Vidon-White/UPI Photo
GIrls play hurling during a youth Gaelic sports demonstration as President Biden and Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar watch in the background
President Biden and Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar watch as girls play hurling during a youth Gaelic sports demonstration at Farmleigh House in Dublin, Ireland, on April 13. Associated Press/Patrick Semansky
President Biden raises his hands as he arrives to deliver a speech at the lower house of the Irish Parliament
President Biden reacts as he arrives to deliver a speech at the Dail Eireann, the lower house of the Irish Parliament, at Leinster House in Dublin on April 13. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Three protesters hold signs calling out Justice Thomas, with the Supreme Court in the background
Protesters demonstrate to call out Justice Clarence Thomas outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 13 following a recent ProPublica report on undisclosed trips the Supreme Court justice took with a GOP mega-donor and close personal friend. Annabelle Gordon
Vice President Harris speaks about bridge projects to a crowd, with branches from a large tree extending overhead and a bridge and river in the background
Vice President Harris speaks during an event near the Arland D. Williams Jr. Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C., on April 13. The Biden administration announced $300 million in funding grants to revitalize nine bridge projects, including the Memorial Bridge. Greg Nash
A man sprays colored water at a policeman to celebrate Songkran festival
A police officer is sprayed with water to celebrate the Songkran festival in Prachinburi Province, east of Bangkok, on April 13. Hordes of revelers toted colorful water guns Thursday as Thailand kicked off its exuberant three-day Songkran festival at full blast for the first time since 2019. Associated Press/Wason Wanichakorn
Activists stand beside a row of small mock coffins, each with a white candle, bunch of yellow flowers and a blank white mask placed on the lid.
Activists stand next to mock coffins symbolizing children who died, some by suicide, while in state care outside the Victoria Palace, the Romanian government headquarters, during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, on April 13. Associated Press/Andreea Alexandru

Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Annabelle Gordon and Valerie Morris

Ashley Hinson Chile District of Columbia France Georgia Guyana Iowa Ireland Italy Joe Biden Kamala Harris Karine Jean-Pierre Kentucky Nigeria Northern Ireland Romania South Carolina Tennessee Texas Thailand Tim Scott

