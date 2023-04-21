Media Photos of the Week: Marathon celebration, Dominion vs. Fox and parking garage collapse by The Hill staff - 04/21/23 3:42 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 04/21/23 3:42 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Brooke Lorentz celebrates after crossing the finish line during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17 in Boston, Mass. This photo provided by the SDIS66 fire brigade shows a firefighter working at a forest fire on April 16 near Cerbere, France. Hundreds of firefighters were steadily wrestling under control France’s first major forest fire of the year, which has ripped through swaths of woods and scrub straddling the country’s southern border with Spain. Pierre Petit/SDIS66 via AP Protesters pack a hallway and demand to be allowed into a House Judiciary Committee field hearing, on April 17 in New York. Republicans upset with former President Trump’s indictment are escalating their war on the prosecutor who charged him, trying to embarrass him on his home turf. Associated Press/John Minchillo Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) arrives at the Capitol on April 17 after spending the past six weeks treating clinical depression at an in-patient facility. Greg Nash Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks at a GOP event celebrating 100 days of being in the House majority in front of the Capitol on April 17. Annabelle Gordon A “Just Stop Oil” protester jumps on the table and throws orange powder during a match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry as part of day three of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship on April 17 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England. Mike Egerton/PA via AP People arrive for prayer in a mosque that is decorated with lights on the eve of Shab-e-Qadr, or Night of Power, marking the 27th day of Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 17. Associated Press/Fareed Khan Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through the White House fence on Pennsylvania Avenue on April 18 in Washington, D.C. The toddler earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion. Officers walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the child and reunite him with his parents. Associated Press/Nancy Benac Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court on April 18. Associated Press/Alexander Zemlianichenko A man with an Israeli flag participates in the annual “March of the Living,” a trek between two former Nazi-run death camps, in Oswiecim, Poland, on April 18 to mourn victims of the Holocaust and celebrate the existence of the Jewish state. Associated Press/Michal Dyjuk Lawyers representing Dominion Voting Systems talk to reporters outside the Leonard Williams Justice Center following a settlement with Fox News on April 18 in Wilmington, Del. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Cars are piled on top of one another at the scene of a partial collapse of a parking garage April 18 in the Financial District of New York. Associated Press/Mary Altaffer Gay rights protesters against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) rally outside the Heritage Foundation, where he spoke with Republicans on April 18 in Washington, D.C. Greg Nash A bull moose steps onto the hood of a vehicle covered in snow on April 18 in Anchorage, Alaska. Associated Press/Mark Thiessen Singer and composer Elton John virtually testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on “PEPFAR at 20: Achieving and Sustaining Epidemic Control” on April 19. Ken Cedeno/UPI Photo Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announces his candidacy for president on April 19 in Boston. An outspoken anti-vaccine activist, RFK Jr. joins self-help author Marianne Williamson in the Democratic presidential field of challengers for 2024. Scott Eisen/Getty Images SpaceX’s Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20. The giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on its first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Associated Press/Eric Gay President Biden makes opening remarks alongside Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry during a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum on April 20 to discuss energy and climate change, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su arrives for her Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee nomination hearing to be secretary of Labor on April 20. Annabelle Gordon Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) passes out candy to members of the press from the Senate Candy Desk on April 20. Greg Nash Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on April 21. Greg Nash Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Annabelle Gordon and Valerie Morris 