trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Photos of the Week: Marathon celebration, Dominion vs. Fox and parking garage collapse

by The Hill staff - 04/21/23 3:42 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 04/21/23 3:42 PM ET
Brooke Lorentz jumps in celebration after crossing the finish line during the 127th Boston Marathon
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Brooke Lorentz celebrates after crossing the finish line during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17 in Boston, Mass.
A firefighter looks toward a forest fire in the background as smoke rises into the sky
This photo provided by the SDIS66 fire brigade shows a firefighter working at a forest fire on April 16 near Cerbere, France. Hundreds of firefighters were steadily wrestling under control France’s first major forest fire of the year, which has ripped through swaths of woods and scrub straddling the country’s southern border with Spain. Pierre Petit/SDIS66 via AP
Protesters pack a hallway and hold signs that read "Jim Jordan traitor" and "Jim Jordan insurrectionist"
Protesters pack a hallway and demand to be allowed into a House Judiciary Committee field hearing, on April 17 in New York. Republicans upset with former President Trump’s indictment are escalating their war on the prosecutor who charged him, trying to embarrass him on his home turf. Associated Press/John Minchillo
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) waves as he arrives to the Capitol
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) arrives at the Capitol on April 17 after spending the past six weeks treating clinical depression at an in-patient facility. Greg Nash
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks at a podium as members of his party stand on the steps behind him
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks at a GOP event celebrating 100 days of being in the House majority in front of the Capitol on April 17. Annabelle Gordon
A 'Just Stop Oil' protester jumps on the table and throws orange powder during a snooker match
A “Just Stop Oil” protester jumps on the table and throws orange powder during a match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry as part of day three of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship on April 17 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England. Mike Egerton/PA via AP
People arrive for prayer in a mosque which is decorated with lights
People arrive for prayer in a mosque that is decorated with lights on the eve of Shab-e-Qadr, or Night of Power, marking the 27th day of Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 17. Associated Press/Fareed Khan
Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through the White House fence
Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through the White House fence on Pennsylvania Avenue on April 18 in Washington, D.C. The toddler earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion. Officers walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the child and reunite him with his parents. Associated Press/Nancy Benac
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court on April 18. Associated Press/Alexander Zemlianichenko
A man with an Israeli flag stands outside of the fence of a former Nazi-run death camp
A man with an Israeli flag participates in the annual “March of the Living,” a trek between two former Nazi-run death camps, in Oswiecim, Poland, on April 18 to mourn victims of the Holocaust and celebrate the existence of the Jewish state. Associated Press/Michal Dyjuk
Lawyers representing Dominion Voting Systems talk to a crowd of reporters
Lawyers representing Dominion Voting Systems talk to reporters outside the Leonard Williams Justice Center following a settlement with Fox News on April 18 in Wilmington, Del. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Cars are seen piled on top of each other at the scene of a partial collapse of a parking garage
Cars are piled on top of one another at the scene of a partial collapse of a parking garage April 18 in the Financial District of New York. Associated Press/Mary Altaffer
Gay rights protesters against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) hold signs that read "Ron DeSantis partied with his students"
Gay rights protesters against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) rally outside the Heritage Foundation, where he spoke with Republicans on April 18 in Washington, D.C. Greg Nash
A bull moose steps onto the hood of a vehicle covered in snow
A bull moose steps onto the hood of a vehicle covered in snow on April 18 in Anchorage, Alaska. Associated Press/Mark Thiessen
Singer and composer Elton John appears on a screen to give virtual testimony
Singer and composer Elton John virtually testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on “PEPFAR at 20: Achieving and Sustaining Epidemic Control” on April 19. Ken Cedeno/UPI Photo
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announces his candidacy for president while a crowd of supporters cheer in the background
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announces his candidacy for president on April 19 in Boston. An outspoken anti-vaccine activist, RFK Jr. joins self-help author Marianne Williamson in the Democratic presidential field of challengers for 2024. Scott Eisen/Getty Images
A cloud of smoke and trails of falling debris are seen after SpaceX's Starship exploded minutes after blasting off
SpaceX’s Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20. The giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on its first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Associated Press/Eric Gay
President Biden makes opening remarks during a virtual meeting
President Biden makes opening remarks alongside Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry during a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum on April 20 to discuss energy and climate change, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C. Greg Nash
Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su prepares to take her seat for her nomination hearing
Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su arrives for her Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee nomination hearing to be secretary of Labor on April 20. Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) passes out candy to members of the press
Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) passes out candy to members of the press from the Senate Candy Desk on April 20. Greg Nash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on April 21. Greg Nash

Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Annabelle Gordon and Valerie Morris

Tags Alaska California Delaware District of Columbia Donald Trump Elton John England Florida France Israel Joe Biden John Fetterman John Kerry Kevin McCarthy Maryland Massachusetts New York Pakistan Pennsylvania Poland Ron DeSantis Russia Texas Todd Young

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  3. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  4. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  5. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  6. Texas state Senate approves bill to post Ten Commandments in public schools
  7. More than 60 California liberal groups call on Feinstein to resign
  8. Musk removes ‘government-funded’ labels after scrutiny leads some outlets ...
  9. Kari Lake says she told ‘Morning Joe’ hosts to stop ‘badmouthing’ her
  10. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  11. Trump targets DeSantis with twist on Kim Jong Un nickname: ‘Rocket Man ...
  12. Push to change Puerto Rico status faces new challenges
  13. Chris Christie seeks to topple DeSantis as chief Trump rival
  14. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  15. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  16. DeSantis gets warm reception at Heritage summit after difficult DC week
  17. US citizen dies in Sudan amid heavy fighting, US talks of embassy evacuation
  18. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
Load more

Video

See all Video