Tucker Carlson, Fox News ‘mutually agreed’ to part ways

by Julia Mueller - 04/24/23 12:28 PM ET
Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News was mutually agreed upon, the network’s Harris Faulkner said in an on-air announcement Monday, shortly after the news broke.

“We have some news from within our Fox family,” Faulkner said on-air Monday. “Fox News media and Tucker Carlson have mutually agreed to part ways,” she said

Faulkner’s announcement echoed Fox’s earlier statement that the host and network “agreed to part ways,” but specified that the move was mutual.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the network said in a statement.

Carlson’s last show was Friday, the network said, and an interim show will air starting Monday evening, helmed by rotating Fox News personalities, until a new host is named.

