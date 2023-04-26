trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and New York Times to run full-page ad calling for Gershkovich’s release

by Stephen Neukam - 04/26/23 10:02 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/26/23 10:02 PM ET
Evan Gershkovich
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post will run a joint letter in their physical papers on Thursday urging the Biden administration to work to secure the release of journalist Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia since last month.

The letter, which was first reported by Axios and confirmed by the Times to The Hill, will run as a full-page ad in each publication, signed by the top editors and executives at the papers.

“As editors and publishers of some of America’s largest news organizations, we are united in calling for his immediate release. Reporting is not a crime,” the letter said. “We also encourage support from the U.S. government, including President Biden and the White House.”

Gershkovich, a reporter for the Journal, was arrested late last month after being accused of espionage and denied an appeal, and he faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. The paper and the U.S. government have repeatedly denied the spying allegations.

The Biden administration has officially labeled Gershkovich, 31, as “wrongfully detained” and said it is working on a way to secure his release. 

 President Biden called and spoke with Gershkovich’s family earlier this month.

​​”We’re making it real clear that it’s totally illegal what’s happening, and we declared it so. It changes the dynamic,” Biden told reporters before a trip to Ireland earlier this month.

Gershkovich’s detainment comes after the U.S. negotiated the high-profile release of women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, who was held in Russia for around 10 months for allegedly having hashish oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Griner has also called for the release of Gershkovich.

Tags Brittney Griner Evan Gershkovich Joe Biden Russia The New York Times The Wall Street Journal The Washington Post wrongfully detained

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  2. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  3. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  4. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  5. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  6. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  7. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  8. House approves Republican debt limit plan in win for McCarthy, GOP
  9. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  10. Montana House votes to censure transgender lawmaker
  11. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  12. Trump doubles down on GOP debates: ‘What’s the purpose of doing it?
  13. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  14. Trump allies who stole from border wall donors sentenced to prison
  15. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  16. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  17. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  18. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
Load more

Video

See all Video