Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and New York Times to run full-page ad calling for Gershkovich’s release

The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post will run a joint letter in their physical papers on Thursday urging the Biden administration to work to secure the release of journalist Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia since last month.

The letter, which was first reported by Axios and confirmed by the Times to The Hill, will run as a full-page ad in each publication, signed by the top editors and executives at the papers.

“As editors and publishers of some of America’s largest news organizations, we are united in calling for his immediate release. Reporting is not a crime,” the letter said. “We also encourage support from the U.S. government, including President Biden and the White House.”

Gershkovich, a reporter for the Journal, was arrested late last month after being accused of espionage and denied an appeal, and he faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. The paper and the U.S. government have repeatedly denied the spying allegations.

The Biden administration has officially labeled Gershkovich, 31, as “wrongfully detained” and said it is working on a way to secure his release.

President Biden called and spoke with Gershkovich’s family earlier this month.

​​”We’re making it real clear that it’s totally illegal what’s happening, and we declared it so. It changes the dynamic,” Biden told reporters before a trip to Ireland earlier this month.

Gershkovich’s detainment comes after the U.S. negotiated the high-profile release of women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, who was held in Russia for around 10 months for allegedly having hashish oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Griner has also called for the release of Gershkovich.