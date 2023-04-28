Photos of the Week: South Korean president, Elon Musk and Christmas tree drop

by The Hill staff - 04/28/23 2:52 PM ET

by The Hill staff - 04/28/23 2:52 PM ET

Athletes compete in a Brazilian Indigenous wrestling event at the Tapirema community of Peruibe, Brazil, on April 23. Hundreds of Indigenous athletes gather this weekend in the south of Sao Paulo state to hold their version of the Olympic Games. They will compete for medals in archery, tug of war, athletics, Indigenous wrestling and other sports. Associated Press/Andre Penner Migrants start walking north on their way to Mexico City from Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, on April 23. Associated Press/Edgar Hernandez Clemente A man wearing a Roman centurion costume uses the windshield of a car as a mirror before the start of a historical parade on April 23 at Circus Maximus to celebrate Rome’s birthday. On April 21, Rome celebrated the 2,776th anniversary of its legendary foundation by Romulus in 753 BC. The annual birthday celebration, called in ancient times “Dies Romana” or “Romaia,” includes historical reenactments of ancient Roman rituals, costumed parades, and gladiator fights, staged by the Rome Historical Group in the Circus Maximus. Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia Police remove the asphalt next to the hand of a climate activist who glued his hand to the road during an April 24 protest against the climate policy of the German government in Berlin. German climate activists tried bringing traffic to a standstill in Berlin by gluing themselves to streets all across the capital. Associated Press/Markus Schreiber President Biden hugs Union High School math teacher Rebecka Peterson of Tulsa, Okla., following an April 24 event to honor her National Education Association 2023 Teacher of the Year award in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Greg Nash Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley gives a policy speech to discuss her position on abortion at an office of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America organization in Arlington, Va., on April 25. Greg Nash The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs during an arrival ceremony for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on April 26. Greg Nash Members of Moms Demand Action listen during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with Director Steven Dettelbach on April 26. Annabelle Gordon Members of the Louisiana National Guard hitch a bundle of Christmas trees to a helicopter to be dropped into the marsh as barrier protection to the shoreline in the Bayou Sauvage Urban National Wildlife Refuge in New Orleans on April 26. Associated Press/Gerald Herbert The Chernobyl nuclear power plant is seen on April 26 from a memorial to the victims of the tragedy in Chernobyl, Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used the 37th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear disaster to repeat his warnings about the potential threat of a new atomic catastrophe in Ukraine amid his country’s war with Russia. Associated Press/Wladyslaw Musiienko Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson poses for a photo with supporter Leigh Fox, of Bella Vista, Ark., after formally announcing his Republican campaign for president on April 26 in Bentonville, Ark. Associated Press/Sue Ogrocki The Borg-Warner Trophy is transported using the Senate Subway on April 26. The trophy made the rounds on both sides of the Capitol less than a month from the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. Annabelle Gordon President Biden looks at notes during a news conference with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on April 26. Associated Press/Evan Vucci A flooding Mississippi River leaves part of a statue at Riverside Park in La Crosse, Wis., underwater on April 26. Eric Auer Lee/La Crosse Tribune via AP Elon Musk leaves the Capitol following a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on April 26. Greg Nash Angelina Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt arrive for the State Dinner with President Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House in Washington on April 26. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol holds up an acoustic guitar signed by Don McLean as President Biden hosts a state dinner for Yoon in the East Room of The White House in Washington on April 26. Oliver Contreras/UPI Photo A kid acting as a Secret Service agent looks on as President Biden takes questions from kids during a Take Your Child to Work Day event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on April 27. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo Beekeepers lift honeycombs from a beehive after using smoke to calm the bees, during the honey harvest in Rafah, Gaza Strip, along its border with Israel on April 27. Associated Press/Fatima Shbair Paris Hilton speaks during a press conference to discuss the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act in front of the Capitol on April 27. Annabelle Gordon

