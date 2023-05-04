Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report

trending:

by Stephen Neukam - 05/04/23 11:41 AM ET
FILE – In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York.

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News primetime host whose exit from the network sent shockwaves through political media last week, is reportedly floating the idea of hosting his own Republican primary forum.

Carlson’s unexpected departure from the company has left the media world wondering what he will do next. Carlson, according to the Washington Post, citing people familiar with his thinking, is interested in hosting a forum for 2024 GOP candidates.

Carlson has even chatted about the idea with former President Trump, according to the report, who has threatened to skip one or both of the first Republican debates that are scheduled for the summer. The first GOP debate is slated to be hosted by Carlson’s former network, Fox News.

Carlson’s contract with Fox News reportedly runs through the end of 2024, which could limit his ability to dip his toes into other ventures until then.

But the Post, citing a source close to Carlson, said the cable host would be willing to part with millions of dollars that is owed to him by the company to be able to start a new gig sooner.

Carlson has been approached by a number of smaller right-wing media outlets, according to the report.

Carlson’s departure from Fox News came just days after it settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for over $780 million over the network’s coverage of the 2020 election and claims by Trump that the election was stolen.

In the days after the parting, a number of unconfirmed reports suggested that Carlson’s private comments about the network and its leadership led to his ouster.

Fox has not publicly explained why they parted way with Carlson, their top primetime draw, only saying that the decision was mutual.

